ElktoN — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced Monday that 236 acres of “prime agricultural land” is now permanently protected for future agricultural use in Cecil County.
The land, owned by Lee Vosters, is being protected through a program Cecil County coordinates with the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation.
That foundation (MALPF) works in conjunction with county governments in order to protect agricultural land and farmland.
“(MALPF) is one of several agricultural preservation programs that protect the County’s agricultural resources,” said Cecil County Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg. “MALPF is a state program that the County executes. All land preservation programs are completely voluntary on the part of landowners and are dependent upon the cooperation of local governments.”
The property ownership does not transition to the county with these protection agreements.
While this particular property is not owned by the government, it has been placed into an agricultural easement.
“Agricultural easements are legally binding documents that stay with the property regardless of the owner in perpetuity,” Alkinburg said. “The MALPF program acquired the 236-acre easement through its state funding source, which comes to approximately $3,203 per acre.”
The land is in a Priority Preservation Area, which is a requirement in the County’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan, a public document “that serves as the policy guide and framework for future growth and development in Cecil County,” according to Alkinburg.
“The Priority Preservation Area is a required part of the Comprehensive Plan that identifies areas of agricultural and forestry resource land that would support agricultural production and timber harvesting for the present and future,” Alkinburg said.
This means that the 236 acres of farmland now protected by the county will one day be used for economically important agricultural purposes down the road.
“Preserving agricultural land is vital to our county’s environment, community, and heritage,” stated Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger in a press release Monday. “I am pleased that we have taken another step towards our 55,000-acre agricultural preservation goal.”
That goal, which was made in 2000, is close to being met.
“The Cecil County Department of Land Use & Development Services continues to work toward the 55,000-acre agricultural preservation goal set in 2000,” the press release stated. “30,520 acres have been placed into protective agricultural easement and an additional 22,766 acres is owned by federal, state and local governments. With this new addition, Cecil County will have a total of 53,286 acres of land that is permanently protected from development.”
These 236 acres were once part of a much larger farm totaling over 900 acres and boasting a variety of agricultural uses.
“An apiary was operated on the farm until the 1950s, and again in recent years,” the press release stated. “The farm was also previously used for asparagus and beef cattle. Currently, the farm is used for field crops and Randalia Bee Hives.”
As far as future plans to obtain more protected agricultural lands, the county government will continue to look for more agricultural land to protect using funds from MALPF.
