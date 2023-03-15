Cecil County Administration Building 2021

Pictured in this file photo is the County Administration Building in Elkton.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

CECIL COUNTY — Last month, the Cecil County Department of Finance released its 2022 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) outlining the county’s usage of last year’s budget. The 160 page report details that the county has a historically high fund balance of $108,013,455.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.