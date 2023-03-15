CECIL COUNTY — Last month, the Cecil County Department of Finance released its 2022 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) outlining the county’s usage of last year’s budget. The 160 page report details that the county has a historically high fund balance of $108,013,455.
So what is this $108 million dollar fund balance comprised of?
As stated by county officials, a fund balance is akin to a savings account. On June 30, 2021, the Cecil County government’s fund balance was at $75,968,960. One year later, that number had grown by nearly $32 million.
County officials say that the fund balance is not comprised of any ARPA funds or grant money – although grants have been leveraged by all departments to offset expenses and the unspent savings were added to the fund balance.
“Our fund balance reflects the type of responsible budgeting that has earned Cecil County the highest bond rating available to a jurisdiction of our size,” said County Executive Danielle Hornberger. “This approach not only meets the needs of our citizens, but also puts us in a very strong position to govern effectively, in good times and in bad.”
FUND BALANCE GROWTH
Fund balance growth is not uncommon, but how exactly does a fund balance grow by over $32 million in a single year?
In the case of Cecil County’s government, the growth primarily stems from having a revenue of $242.5 million while only having expenditures of $210.5 million, and only spending 97 percent of the year’s budget.
“Higher revenue and less expenditures contributed to the additional $32 million to the fund balance,” said the Cecil County Department of Finance Director Shon McCollum.
In a presentation given by McCollum during the council work session on March 7, 2023, the county’s revenue has increased by $14.1 million since 2021. County officials contribute this increase to efficiencies, the refinancing of county bonds and fiscal restraint.
To further ensure the county’s revenue outweighs its expenditures, all county funded agencies go through a review process to ensure the county is operating as fiscally conservatively as possible while meeting the needs of its residents, according to the Director of Administration Steve Overbay.
“The comprehensive budget process results in all county funded agencies going through a stringent review of spending,” said Overbay. “Funding always outpaces revenue and thus difficult decisions are often made to save taxpayer dollars while providing critical services.”
The 2022 CAFR report shows that property tax, income tax, operating grants and charges for service were among the top contributors to FY22’s revenue and education, health and welfare, public safety and highways and bridges were among the top expenditures.
FUND BALANCE BREAKDOWN
Given the knowledge on how Cecil County grew its fund balance to $108 million, it is important to know how they plan to use it. The fund balance is broken down into three categories: non-spendable, assigned and unassigned.
NON-SPENDABLE
Non-spendable money is money that is not in a spendable form or deemed non-spendable because the funds are legally or contractually required to be maintained.
$6,654,445 of the $108 million fund balance is deemed non-spendable:
- $3.6 million of the non-spendable funds allocated to “Advance to Motor Vehicle Fund;”
- $2.4 million allocated to “Advance to Information Technology Fund;”
- $495,975 allocated to Inventory and Prepaid.”
ASSIGNED
Assigned money is money that is allocated for future use by the county executive but is not spendable until a budget ordinance is passed by the County Council.
$56,903,655 of the $108 million fund balance is deemed assigned:
- $22 million allocated to the “Emergency Reserve (10 percent — FY23 Revenue Budget);”
- $6.6 million allocated to “Budget Stabilization (3 percent — FY23 Revenue Budget);”
- $1 million allocated to “Carryover Portion of FY23 Vehicle Budget;”
- $3 million allocated to “HVAC Repairs;”
- $8.3 million allocated to “Vehicle Lease Buyout;”
- $4 million allocated to “Land Purchases;”
- $2 million allocated to “Business Incentives;”
- $10 million allocated to “North East Middle / High School.”
When asked about the $8.3 million allocated for “Vehicle Lease Buyout,” Overbay said that, as of now, the county does not plan to buyout its vehicle leases with Enterprise.
Overbay also noted that leasing the vehicles is the most cost-effective way to spend taxpayer dollars and that the $8.3 million is set aside for the buyouts if leasing vehicles loses its financial feasibility.
“By assigning the money, it gives us the ability to be able to make moves if we see them as financially advantageous,” said Overbay. “This is an opportunity for us to be flexible and save money if an inevitable downturn in the economy comes our way.”
UNASSIGNED
Unassigned money is money that is not included in other spendable classifications, or in other words, money that can be spent on anything as long as the use of the funds are put into a budget and approved by the council.
$44,455,355 of the $108 million fund balance is deemed unassigned.
With the unassigned fund balance, county officials say they plan to use the funds largely for if an economic downturn occurs.
In her State of the County Address, Hornberger said the fund balance will allow the county to “weather the storm and ensure that taxes within the county are not raised.”
Any specific use of the unassigned fund balance will be disclosed when the county executive introduces her proposed FY24 budget to the council in the Elk Room of the Cecil County Administration Building at 4:30 p.m. on April 4, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.