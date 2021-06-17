ELKTON — In following with Gov. Larry Hogan’s proclamation to end the state of emergency declared in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger has announced the county’s state of emergency will also end July 1.
“Although the County has continued to reopen to the fullest extent allowed by state and federal guidelines, Cecil has been under a declaration of emergency since March 2020, when it was enacted by the previous administration,” a press release Thursday states. “This declaration activated the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and allowed for the facilitation and deployment of resources.”
Cecil County, starting on July 1, will be under no emergency state and no mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tracking with that, there will be no additional mask mandates for any settings including camps, schools and childcare facilities.
Cecil County Public School students will now have the option to wear masks starting July 1.
“These past 15 months have been difficult, but I could not be more pleased in the way our community came together to get us to where we are today,” Hornberger stated in the press release. “While our positivity rate remains at low levels, I still encourage residents to take precautions that they feel most comfortable with. Because of our low positivity rate, Cecil County Government will not institute any additional mandates or restrictions that go beyond state and federal directives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.