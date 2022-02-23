ELKTON — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger is inviting the public to give comment on the fiscal year 2023 budget (which covers July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023) before the formal budgeting process begins on March 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Elk Room at the Administration Building.
The meeting will consist of an introduction by the County Executive, a brief presentation on the County’s finances and then comments from Cecil County residents. All Cecil County residents are welcome to attend.
Registration to make public comments will begin outside the Elk Room at 5:30 p.m. and will close at approximately 5:55 p.m. To be eligible to make comments during the meeting, constituents must register. This registration is to ensure that enough time is allotted for public comment. You do not need to register to attend the meeting, but you must register to speak. Please note that the time limit for public comment will be based on the number of overall registrants.
The public is invited to send comments via email to VSmith@ccgov.org with the subject line “Budget Priority.” These comments will not be read into the record at the Budget Town Hall; however, they will be seen by the County Executive.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Office of the County Executive at 410-996-5202 orVSmith@ccgov.org.
