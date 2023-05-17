Pictured in this file photo is the County Administration Building in Elkton. As the FY24 budget process continues, county employees are set to receive cost of living adjustments and merit-based wage increases.
CECIL COUNTY — As budget season continues, the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget contains wage increases for most county employees. The increases are a four percent cost of living adjustment (COLA), along with a two percent merit-based pay increase on a yearly anniversary basis, for all county employees excluding County Executive Danielle Hornberger and members of the County Council.
Hornberger’s salary will remain at $98,000 and each of the five county council member’s will remain at $25,000.
The wage increases, according to county officials, are only applicable to non-union county employees.
Salaries of both the county executive and council members are mandated by the Cecil County Charter and can only be increased or decreased through amendment recommendations made by the Charter Review Committee.
If an amendment recommendation is made to either the county executive’s salary or compensation of council members, the council would need to approve the amendment recommendation.
The four percent COLA and two percent merit-based anniversary step increases are expected to increase the salary of Director of Administration Steve Overbay — the highest paid person in the Cecil County government — from $166,885.42 to $176,272.
The $9,386.58 increase, as opposed to the $20,959 increase outlined in the budget, is a result of Overbay’s time served as the acting director of administration prior to filling the role of director of administration in August 2022.
From the start of FY23 on July 1, 2023, Overbay’s compensation came from the Department of Economic Development where he has served as director prior to assuming the role of acting director of administration. Once Overbay fully transitioned to the role of director of administration, his compensation was moved out of the DED’s budget and into the director of administration’s budget. While the budget lists an increase of nearly $21,000 budgeted to the Director of Administration, that is a result of Overbay’s salary being fully included in the DOA budget, meaning the budget for the DED will decrease due to the new Director of Economic Development being hired at a lower salary rate.
As for the second highest paid person in the Cecil County government, County Attorney Lawrence Scott, the four percent COLA and the two percent merit based anniversary step increase is proposed to elevate his salary from $157,642.86 to roughly $167,101.4.
Scott’s compensation is listed as “professional” in the legal section of the FY24 budget which is also shared with a deputy county attorney and a paralegal position. The compensation of all three positions totals to $310,320 which is a $69,107 increase from the revised FY23 budget.
The four percent COLA and the two percent step increase is proposed to elevate the third highest paid person in the Cecil County government, Director of Finance Shon McCollum’s salary from $150,136.99 to $158,712.
The revised FY23 compensation amount for the director of the Department of Finance is listed in the budget at roughly $5,000 less than what McCollum is currently compensated. The difference is due to McCollum’s appointment to the position in Sept. 2022 where he was offered the increased pay as a means of competitive compensation.
A council budget hearing for the proposed FY24 budget will be held Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Elkton High School.
