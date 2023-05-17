Cecil County Administration Building 2021

Pictured in this file photo is the County Administration Building in Elkton. As the FY24 budget process continues, county employees are set to receive cost of living adjustments and merit-based wage increases.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

CECIL COUNTY — As budget season continues, the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget contains wage increases for most county employees. The increases are a four percent cost of living adjustment (COLA), along with a two percent merit-based pay increase on a yearly anniversary basis, for all county employees excluding County Executive Danielle Hornberger and members of the County Council.


