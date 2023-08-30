CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County government recently assumed the responsibility of well and septic services within the county in a new delegation agreement with the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Well and septic oversight in the county was formerly handled by the Cecil County Health Department but, due to “critical staffing shortages” within the health department’s Division of Environment Health Services, services were not being completed in a timely manner.
Under the new delegation agreement, well and septic services will be under the supervision of Stephen O’Connor, the county’s director of Land Use and Development.
O’Connor will supervise the newly created Water and Sewer Planning Division, which will primarily handle all of the county’s well and septic service responsibilities.
Services that are already scheduled with the Cecil County Health Department Division of Environmental Health Services will be automatically transitioned to the Water and Sewer Planning Division. Officials noted that staff from the Water and Sewer Planning Division will be contacting constituents individually to discuss their projects within the coming weeks.
County officials said that the transition was done through a continued effort to improve services to county residents.
County officials encourage contractors who are looking to schedule inspections to call the Water and Sewer Planning Division at least two business days in advance of their requested inspection. Customers with new applications, land percolation tests, septic permits or a consultation meeting should submit their request through the county’s OpenGov Portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.