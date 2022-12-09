Cecil County Administration Building 2021

On Tuesday, David Culver, a resident of Cecil County for 35 years, replaced former Council Manager James Massey, who served in the position for nearly 10 years. After Massey announced his retirement in December, Culver was selected to take the reins as council manager.

CECIL COUNTY — While the County Council held the first legislative session Tuesday night after new officials were inaugurated Monday, a new face graced the council manager’s seat in the Elk Room.


