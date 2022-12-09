On Tuesday, David Culver, a resident of Cecil County for 35 years, replaced former Council Manager James Massey, who served in the position for nearly 10 years. After Massey announced his retirement in December, Culver was selected to take the reins as council manager.
A resident of Cecil County for 35 years, David Culver replaces former Council Manager James Massey, who served in the position for nearly 10 years. After Massey announced his retirement in December, Culver was selected to take the reins as council manager.
“There are so many great amenities in Cecil County and it truly is a treasure which makes it a positive place to live and work and we just want to continue this positive growth,” said Culver.
Culver began working in local government in 1991, where he served as a town administrator for Perryville before moving to the position of county administrator for Cecil’s county commissioners in 1994. After four years as the Cecil County administrator, Culver moved to serve a variety of positions in New Castle County, Del., ranging from planning manager to the general manager for the land use department and more.
Before serving as council manager, Culver was the deputy director of planning and zoning in Harford County.
“I think my background and knowledge of Cecil County will be a big positive, since I have been living here for the past 35 years and grew up in this area,” said Culver. “I know a lot of folks around here and all of the issues we face and I think I can bring a positive influence and keep council apprised of the ongoing issues and give council the advice they request.”
Culver notes that, moving forward, he looks forward to keeping a good flow while maintaining a transparent and positive government body in Cecil County.
“It is humbling to come back to serve Cecil County,” said Culver. “The potential here is astronomical and there are so many great opportunities here, a lot of great businesses are coming here, the towns have been great partners over the years and it is just a great place to live and a lot of people recognize that.”
