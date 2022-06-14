ELKTON — At a legislative session held last Tuesday, the Cecil County Council voted 5-0 to approve the County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s proposed FY 2023 budget.
“I’m proud to announce that my administration was able to cut taxes for two years in a row,” Hornberger announced in a prepared statement.
The now-approved budget is highlighted by cuts to the real and personal property tax rates – from 1.0279 to 1.0143 per hundred dollars and from 2.5697 to 2.5358 per hundred dollars, respectively – and reducing the county income taxes from a 3.0% tax rate to a 2.8% tax rate.
The property tax reduction match the state of Maryland’s constant yield numbers for 2022, which was similarly reduced from 1.0279 to 1.0143 per hundred dollars. As Hornberger noted, this marks the second consecutive year in which the county administration has reduced the tax rate.
“I was pleased that the Council was able to come together in support of this balanced FY2023 budget. We take the budget process seriously, and I would like to commend the Council on their deliberations and support,” Council President Bob Meffley said in a press release.
The budget also includes $11.5 million in funding for the new North East Middle and High School complex, $2 million for the construction of a firearms range in Cecil County that will be utilized for training officers from both the Cecil County Sheriff’s Officer and the Newark Police Department in Newark, Del., an increase of almost $400k in funding for Cecil County Public Libraries — which will be used to give all CCPL employees raises as well as employ four new librarians.
Funds for the construction of a paramedic north of Elkton to shorten emergency services’ response times to northeastern parts of the county are also included in the budget, as well as funding for a number of transportation and civil infrastructure capital improvement projects.
According to Hornberger, the budget targets initiatives at expanding the county’s ability to support the needs of residents.
“We worked very hard to cut property taxes and income taxes all while still moving forward with the new North East school complex,” said Hornberger. “Investing in our children’s education, expanding library hours, public health and safety, economic development, and other services and projects to meet the growing needs of our citizens. I’d like to thank the county council for their support and unanimous approval of the FY2023 budget.”
