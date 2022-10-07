ELKTON — After being approved by the Town of Elkton’s Mayor and Commissioners, Elkton’s planned annexation of 37.7 acres west of Chesapeake Blvd., owned by Perch Creek Properties LLC, was introduced to the Cecil County Council for consideration to be rezoned.
The land, currently zoned as High Density Residential, will need to be rezoned to Business Industrial to allow for Estes Express Lines to add a parking lot consisting of 843 spaces and a five bay truck maintenance shop to the property. The water and sewer the expansion would require are owned and operated by the town of Elkton so the property will need to be annexed by Elkton in order to meet water and sewer needs of the new maintenance shop.
“The town is going to annex no matter what, so the only question before this council is whether we are willing to support their annexation or oppose it,” said County Attorney Lawrence Scott. “The only thing we can do is determine if the use of the property is going to change.”
With the nearly 38 acres of woodlands being converted into a parking lot and a repair shop, residents along Maloney Road, a residential area that the property in question backs up to, have expressed concern with additional traffic if the county supports the annexation and approves the rezoning that will allow for the expansion.
“Our goal has never been to put commercial traffic on Maloney Road at any level,” said Scott.
Scott noted that a continuation of the road that opens up to Maloney Road has been an actively desired addition to the property so that first responders can access county facilities. Scott said the county has spoken with Estes, who have agreed to give the county an easement across their property to open that road continuation Maloney Road.
“We want to make sure there are no trucks on Maloney Road, so the easement will include no commercial traffic,” Scott said. “This will only be an emergency egress and ingress for public safety.”
Council President Bob Meffley noted that he does not think residents in the area will mind if the added road is strictly used for emergency vehicles only, but other kinds of traffic might be a bother.
“I think if the county started using that road, you’re going to have a major problem,” said Meffley. “I think if the definition of county vehicles versus the Sheriff’s office was defined a little bit, that’s the biggest thing because I like the plan, I just want to make sure the residents of Maloney Road are in favor of it.”
The Town of Elkton plans to have a public hearing for the annexation Nov. 16.
“We are under the clock,” said Scott. “Once it’s been introduced and we have been requested by Elkton, we have only so much time to accept this because if we don’t, then they can’t change the zoning of the land for five years which defeats the purpose of what Estes is doing.”
The council questioned if it would be necessary to hold a public hearing for the rezoning and annexation.
“Our goal is to keep the ball rolling so we have to pass this by Oct. 18 so Elkton can have their public hearing Nov. 16 and go from there,” said Councilman Al Miller. “I see no reason why we have to have a public hearing if the town is having a public hearing.”
Councilwoman Jackie Gregory noted that she believed a public hearing would be necessary because there are people in the county that are not part of Elkton that will be affected by the rezoning and annexation.
“We are their representatives so I think we should have a public hearing,” said Gregory.
The council decided to expedite the process and hold a public hearing the same evening they plan to vote on the rezoning and annexation. Consideration is scheduled for Oct. 18. As of press time Thursday, the date of the public hearing had yet to be set.
