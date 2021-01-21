ELKTON — The Cecil County Council rejected the introduction of resolutions on all five of Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s nominees to the Cecil County Ethics Commission by a vote of 4-1, after a lengthy and at times heated discussion on the matter during Tuesday’s meeting. The resulting vote effectively rejects the appointment of all five members outright, leaving five vacancies on the ethics commission as the previous members of the commission were relieved of their duties by the county executive.
The motion to reject the introduction of resolutions for the five appointees was made by Council member Bill Coutz (R-District 2) who stated during discussions that the decision to reject the appointees was made on the lack of the proper procedure being followed.
Prior to the vote on the motion, Council Manager James Massey clarified for the council that a vote to reject the introduction of the resolutions must pass by a super-majority or four votes, and that rejection of the resolutions amounts effectively to rejection of the five nominees. Council President Bob Meffley (R-District 1) responded that he believed that was intention of Coutz’ motion, which Meffley provided a second for during the meeting.
During the discussion at the council’s legislative session Tuesday evening, Council member Al Miller (R-District 3) stated that the council was put in a bad position by the administration in having to approve the five nominees. He said he was not ready to approve any of the members and took exception to the fact that the nominees were submitted and then posted on the county’s website as new members of the commission.
“The problem is the administration jumped the gun without going through the proper channels and proper procedures,” he said.
Council member Jackie Gregory (R-District 5), who was the lone no vote against rejecting the nominees, challenged Miller on his reading on the charter, asking him to point out where in the charter the administration did not follow the proper procedures.
During the discussion at the legislative session, Gregory asked the other council members what the expectation is, as voting against the nominees would leave the county without an ethics commission.
Coutz then responded, “We were not given the opportunity, the executive made the decision, and the administration made the decision to dismiss entire committee as a whole. The fact that that is left vacant now is not our responsibility, they left it vacant. These appointees were presented to us and if we reject them we reject them.”
Gregory then responded, “But eventually, according to state law we have to confirm an ethics commission. So at some point you have to make a decision on appointees that are given to us.”
Meffley then said he agreed with Gregory’s statement 100 percent, but then noted that, “It will not be tonight.”
Gregory then noted that the council would be rejecting the nominees without vetting the appointees.
Meffley then moved the matter to a vote noting that the council already has gone through a similar situation once with the Hornberger administration, referring to the first week of the administration taking over in December, when the council quickly approved nominees for various director positions because prior directors were let go and no one was left to run the government.
Prior to the discussion at the legislative session on the issue, there was also significant discussion on the matter during the 4:30 p.m. work session on Tuesday as well as several minutes of public comment at the legislative session on the matter.
During the work session, County Administrator Dan Schneckenburger, in response to a question by Coutz said the entire previous commission members had already been dismissed effectively leaving the commission vacant until members were approved or not approved.
A primary issue Coutz brought up was that the county’s website had already been changed to add the names of the newly appointed members, while removing the names of the previous commission. He was concerned about the message this sends to residents as the council had not yet approved the appointments.
Schneckenburger responded that the county administration was simply being proactive in putting the information on the website.
Coutz admitted that Hornberger had the right to replace the existing board with an entirely new board, but noted that just because that is available, doesn’t mean it is the correct thing to do.
Miller said he had serious concerns about the entire commission being replaced by appointments for a new administration.
“I am in no way questioning the expertise or the intended appointments, but I ask why the county executive feels it’s necessary to wipe the slate clean and start over,” Miller said.
Miller further noted that ethics commissions have staggered terms for a purpose, including continuity, where at least two board members have experience and knowledge of how the commission is operated.
During the work session, Gregory said that the most recent election of Hornberger as the county executive was a clear mandate for change. She added that there was an overwhelming feeling that there were issues with the prior commission and that public trust had been eroded. She added that the move by Hornberger was a bold, but necessary move.
During the public comments section of the legislative meeting, eight members of the public spoke against the appointments. The consensus of those provided comment was that they felt the actions of the county executive in dismissing the prior board was wrong and they brought up concerns relating to the appointment of an entirely new board.
The Cecil Whig reached out to Hornberger for a comment regarding the action of the council Tuesday evening and she provided this response via email, “I was embarrassed and disappointed in the way that certain County Council Members treated five well-qualified citizens of Cecil County. I hope the Council will reconsider their actions."
