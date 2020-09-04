ELKTON — The Cecil County Council received some relatively positive news regarding the county’s financial standing in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 based upon projections submitted by the county’s finance department.
Cecil County Budget Manager Becky Anderson and Finance Director Lisa Saxton provided the third quarter projections during the council’s regularly scheduled work session Tuesday afternoon.
In making her presentation, Anderson made a note to council, that the figures she was presented represented a first draft. She noted that the figures are unaudited at this point and that the county has not booked all of its year end accruals for revenue, nor has it recorded depreciation or considered possible write-offs of both revenues and expenditures.
According to Anderson the general fund is showing a favorable or positive balance of $7,457,432.52. Anderson noted that real property tax was favorable in the amount of $489,266.97.
Personal property is projected at $1,556,119.16 in the unfavorable column. Anderson said this was due in part to the difficulty in projecting the timing of payments for personal property taxes. She added that the due date for personal property returns for FY2020 was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said that taxes from three of the county’s largest business were not required to pay prior to the fiscal year. Those businesses are Smithfield Foods, Medline Industries Inc. and KeHe Distributors, LLC.
Income tax showed an increase over budget in the amount of $4.6 million, but Anderson noted that figure was the result in part of late filings from 2018 and the state’s reconciliation of amounts based upon the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
“Those spikes due to the FY18 tax year are to be viewed again as one-time payments,” Anderson said.
She said that she now expects income tax payments to normalize to a degree, however with COVID-19, which she expects to come into play in the future, there are still questions at the county and state level as to what revenues in 2021 and following years will look like.
“We know the tax returns of the folks that are living through this pandemic are going to look different and what those revenues look like to the county will ultimately be different,” she said.
Anderson noted that charges for services is up over $500,000.
With respect to expenditures, Anderson said expenditures are expected to approach, but not equal the budget. She noted that the report she presented to the council Tuesday shows a total of $2.9 million in expenses that are lower than budgeted calculations.
She noted that as a result of the pandemic various expenses were greatly reduced. She said the McCarthy Administration asked departments to limit spending to mission critical expenses and as a result almost all departments are showing a favorable budget balance.
In the landfill fund, Anderson said the landfill is currently projecting a $700,000 increase in operating revenues and approximately $250,000 less in expenditures. She said if the trend continues, the county can expect to see a gain of a little over $900,000.
In response to these figures, Councilman George Patchell (R-District 4), asked whether or not there would ultimately be a projection issue in the figures as many businesses were closed down during the third quarter (April-June) and refuse would be less than anticipated under those circumstances.
Cecil County Public Works Director Scott Flanigan said that while waste generated by businesses was down, businesses generated by residences was increased and made up for that drop. He attributed this not only to people producing more waste at home due to being shut in their homes, but also that many spent time cleaning up around their homes, thus producing a higher volume of waste.
In the wastewater fund, Anderson said that with the second year of the rate increase under the county’s belt, they were projecting an operating gain of approximately $374,000. She did note that under professional and related services the county was going to have to write off a portion of the engineering and design expense that was attributable to the original plan of putting the Port Deposit wastewater treatment plant at the top of the hill as opposed to the bottom of the hill.
She also noted that connection fees were around $100,000 under budget, but are still running strong.
On income tax receipts, Anderson noted that receipts could possibly go back to 2016 levels due to the pandemic. She noted $67 million in receipts for FY2020, but said the revenues could slide down to $55 million, which would be a huge hit financially for the county. She said however, that county and state officials are closely watching the numbers and that any updates would be shared with the county.
Anderson said casino revenues took a major hit due to closures required under COVID-19. She said county revenues took a 25 percent hit or around $650,000 compared to last year due to the outbreak.
Be sure to check next Wednesday’s Whig for additional followup from Tuesday’s council work session and legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.