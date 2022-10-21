09232022_whg_TruckAnnexImage1.jpg

Aerial image of annexation and expansion plans for Estes Express Lines.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ELKTON — After the County Council’s approval during Tuesday’s legislative meeting, 37.7 acres between Chesapeake Blvd. and Maloney Rd. will be rezoned from High Density Residential to Business Industrial – allowing Estes Express Lines to expand their property and add a parking lot consisting of 843 spaces and a five bay truck maintenance shop on the plot of land.

