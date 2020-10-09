ELKTON — The Cecil County Council approved by a 4-1 margin a resolution to approve the expansion of the Cecil County Enterprise Zone by a total of 568.5 acres during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The one lone vote for the expansion came from Councilwoman Jackie Gregory (R- District 5) who said that one of her concerns is that the expansion request involved a number of different properties group together in one resolution.
“There’s 10 different properties around the county, so we are not considering them separately on their merits, nor really are we hearing a whole lot about the merits of the individual properties. It is just a package deal,” she said. “The other thing is… because of COVID there is no deadline for this at the time, so there is no issue with getting information and taking our time actually review these individually and submitting those later on.”
Gregory also said she was concerned about giving a free pass to Southfields, which is a planned development.
“I don’t think that’s a good use of our enterprise zones since it is a planned development,” she said. “I feel like we are giving up a bargaining chip that could be used later on if necessary, and we won’t have it if it becomes necessary to attract a business that is beneficial to Cecil County rather than just giving it to them in advance and taking whatever we can get, which may not be best for the citizens.”
Councilman Bill Coutz (R-District 2) said that while he does agree with some of Gregory’s points, the programs associated with the enterprise zone are important programs for the county. He noted that the programs are meant to help build jobs.
“They are designated into areas where economic distress has been demonstrated, that is obvious even in the case of Southfields,” he said.
Coutz further noted that Southfields is designated as an opportunity zone and that opportunity zones are a federal program that has been wildly successful in helping areas with economic depression to revitalize and bring jobs back to depressed areas.
“All of these programs are designed to bring more and better jobs to Cecil County and I think that investment is well worth it,” he said noting that the county has seen return on investment in other enterprise zones within the county.
Council President Bob Meffley (R- District 1) said he agreed with both Coutz and Gregory. He said he would like to see individual enterprise zone expansions come before the council one at a time and that while he didn’t like these all being lumped together he was looking at the results it would bring to the county.
Prior to the consideration of the resolution, Elkton resident Russ Johnson urged the council to vote against the measure, noting that “The ink isn’t even dry on the previous expansion. It seems obvious that one of the primary purposes of this expansion is to reward, at taxpayers expense, the developer of the Southfields project.”
Johnson said the county was putting the cart before the horse as Southfields was already an ongoing project and that the county should let citizens know if Southfields was promised this expansion.
Cecil County Economic Development Manager Sandra Edwards said at a previous meeting that the properties include 386.83 acres in Elkton, with the remaining properties in North East.
Edwards noted that the Big Elk Mall and the Holly Hall property are part of the proposed enterprise expansion in Elkton, as is property in the industrial area of the Southfields project and other properties adjacent to Route 40. There is also a property at the end of Muddy Lane near the I-95 interchange that is proposed for a logistics management site.
