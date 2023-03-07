Thomas Marsh Forman

Grove Neck Road, pictured in this file photo, will be one of six roads in Cecil County to be repaved, after the County Council passed a resolution directing $2.75 million towards repairing portions of the roads.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JACOB OWENS

CECIL COUNTY — Portions of six Cecil County roads are slated for repavement after the County Council passed a resolution granting $2.75 million from the fund balance to be given to the Roads Division of the Department of Public Works (DPW) for asphalt overlay.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.