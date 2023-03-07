Grove Neck Road, pictured in this file photo, will be one of six roads in Cecil County to be repaved, after the County Council passed a resolution directing $2.75 million towards repairing portions of the roads.
CECIL COUNTY — Portions of six Cecil County roads are slated for repavement after the County Council passed a resolution granting $2.75 million from the fund balance to be given to the Roads Division of the Department of Public Works (DPW) for asphalt overlay.
“These are critical projects that will go a long way toward solving some needs for citizens,” said the county’s Director of Administration Steve Overbay. “We are doing this in a fiscally responsible manner by using savings from the prior fiscal year to reprogram into asphalt.”
The six roads chosen for repairs are Dr. Jack Road, Cowan Road, Old Elk Neck Road, Grove Neck Road, Hutton Road and Warburton Road.
“We intend to use the majority of the funding for additional paving, but we are proposing to use a relatively small amount to do additional asphalt patching as well as sealing cracks,” said Director of Public Works Scott Flanigan.
The $2.75 million is additional funding to the $750,000 that was provided for asphalt projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The initial funds were used by the Roads Division to resurface approximately 3.63 miles of county roads.
The newly approved funds will enable the Roads Division to resurface an additional 10 miles of County roadways, depending on bid prices.
“State funding for this type of work continues to reduce over the years so Count Executive Hornberger has taken a very prudent approach for trying to supplement these funds and continue to pave roads in the county,” said Overbay.
Procurement for the project is currently underway as the county searches for the right company to undertake the project. Officials say the project should be complete by June.
