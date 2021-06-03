CECIL COUNTY — The 2022 Fiscal Year budget was passed unanimously Tuesday evening at the County Administration Building. Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s proposed property tax cuts were included alongside the new budget.
The budget, which includes funding for all Cecil County departments, has been under deliberation and review since it was submitted by Hornberger in April. Among Hornberger’s top priorities in this budget, and a top priority since her election campaign, was lower taxes.
“I’m very proud of making good on this promise to cut taxes,” Hornberger said.
Council President Bob Meffley congratulated Hornberger on a job well done.
“I want to congratulate you on coming back though, talking to some of the directors and saying ‘Okay fine I can find this. Let me see what I can do,’’ Meffley said to Hornberger at Tuesday evening’s meeting. “Especially the library, I want to thank you for that.”
Tax cuts
Hornberger said her goal was to cut taxes as much as she could by working with department directors to find efficiencies wherever possible. She believes that, through working with these directors to find efficiencies and still produce the necessary functions at a lower cost, taxes will continue to go down in the future.
“You know how to spend your money better than the government does,” Hornberger said.
The two tax cuts passed include real property, which is the tax rate individuals and business owners pay on real property that they own, and personal property, which applies only to commercial businesses and relates to taxes on the equipment, furniture and machinery owned by the business.
The tax cuts will reduce the real property tax rate from $1.0414 per $100 in taxes to $1.0279 per $100 in taxes. Putting that into perspective, a resident of Cecil County who owns about $250,000 in real property will see a decrease in taxes for that year of about $32.50.
These tax rates have been cut 1.3%, with the personal property tax rate, which applies only to businesses, now at $2.5697 per $100.
Hornberger emphasizes this is the first step in a plan to continually reduce taxes.
“I wish to thank the members of the County Council for passing the FY 2022 Budget and helping me honor my campaign promise to cut taxes,” Hornberger stated in a press release. “Please know that this budget is just the first step in our mission of setting Cecil on a low tax path of economic growth and fiscal responsibility.”
Library funding
While the Cecil County Library’s expenditures budget is slated to go down 5.5%, Hornberger emphasizes that the system is still getting the money it needs.
With the creation of efficiencies Hornberger says she worked out with Cecil County Public Library Director Morgan Miller, the county executive believes the libraries are receiving appropriate funding, with an operating budget of around $6 million and money provided through Capital Improvement Projects.
Hornberger emphasized she worked with Miller and the library board to come to a solution that works well for the library system.
I-95 toll booth
Also on Tuesday, the Council voted to remove funds from the County budget allocated for the first step in moving the I-95 tolling facility. The funding would have been for two studies; both prerequisites for moving the tolling booth to a mid-county location.
“I am disappointed by the actions of the Council members who opposed this effort to move the tolling facility,” Hornberger said in a press release. “Cecil County has tried for at least 20 years to get the tolls moved and I agree with Councilman George Patchell who said in the meeting last night that this is our best and probably only chance to get these tolls removed.”
If a mid-county location was chosen, it would have been near Bouchelle Road and provided Cecil County residents with an option not to pay the $6 toll to get into the county.
Hornberger emphasized her disappointment, noting that the timing was critical due to a change in state leadership coming in 2023. As Hornberger’s office has already begun working with the Maryland Transportation Authority to start the potential toll booth move, a change of leadership could potentially reset or end the process.
After the Council’s 3-2 vote to remove the funds, however, that potential toll booth move will most likely not happen.
