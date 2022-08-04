ELKTON — Resolution Number 49-2022 was introduced to the County Council Tuesday night to provide the Cecil County Board of Education (CCBOE) with the authority to utilize an additional $240,000 for Safe and Secure School Entrances- adding to the existing $300,000 budget.
“As a school system we have a long track record of being progressive in terms of making sure our schools are safe and secure,” said Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Lawson.
Currently, every school in Cecil County has a guest entrance procedure that requires guests to buzz in where they are then on video surveillance by school office officials. Once buzzed in by the office officials, guests are required to proceed directly to the office to sign in, but once buzzed in, guests have full access to the school building and can choose to not go to the office.
The Safe and Secure Entrances will add a buffer for guests after they are buzzed in that will put them directly in the school office where they are required to sign in and present identification – making it so that guests cannot physically get into the school without going through verification by school officials.
“Right now, the schools that do not have these entrances, someone can buzz in and hang a left and have access to the cafeteria without seeing the office,” said Lawson.
Of all of the schools in Cecil County, only seven schools do not have Safe and Secure Entrances – Rising Sun Elementary, North East Elementary, Conowingo Elementary, Bay View Elementary, Bainbridge Elementary, Charlestown Elementary and North East High School.
According to Lawson, Rising Sun Elementary, North East Elementary and Conowingo Elementary do not yet have design specifications for Safe and Secure Entrances but should have specifications ready sometime in October.
The county does not plan on building a Safe and Secure Entrance in the current North East High School building because of future plans the county has to build an entirely new building.
“We are hoping to build a new North East High School in the coming years so there is no sense in sinking $400,000 into that project knowing that we are going to tear down the school,” said Lawson.
Bay View Elementary, Bainbridge Elementary and Charlestown Elementary are ready to be sent out for contractor bids, but the county plans to send the six elementary schools out as one construction package rather than as individuals, or three at a time.
“It doesn’t make sense to put three up for bid and then six weeks later, put the other three up for bid,” said Lawson. “When we get the design specs for the remaining three elementary schools, we will take all six and put it out as a one construction package so we can get numbers from potential contractors.”
Lawson notes that once the numbers are in for how much it will cost to do all six schools, the county executive will see how much of the project she can afford in cooperation with the Board of Education to see how much they can afford, and between the two of them, hopefully cover the entire cost.
“We appreciate support and cooperation from the county executive as well as support from the council because we have a long history of working with those folks and we hope to keep up the momentum,” said Lawson.
