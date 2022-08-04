Rising Sun Elementary School

Rising Sun Elementary School is one of the few schools in the county that does not yet have a Safe and Secure Entrance.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CCPS

ELKTON — Resolution Number 49-2022 was introduced to the County Council Tuesday night to provide the Cecil County Board of Education (CCBOE) with the authority to utilize an additional $240,000 for Safe and Secure School Entrances- adding to the existing $300,000 budget.

