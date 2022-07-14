ELKTON — This year’s Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) grant takes a specific aim at drug prevention and youth intervention in Cecil County.
After reviewing 77 grant applications from 68 local organizations, the Cecil County government awarded 58 organizations with a portion of the $400,000 Video Lottery Grant for the fiscal year of 2023.
The VLT Grant Program is funded by a portion of video lottery terminal revenues from the Hollywood Casino in Perryville and provides nonprofit, state, county, and municipal government agencies with funding to address needs within Cecil County communities. Cecil County’s Strategic Plan noted priority areas and needs specifically in: education, economic development, infrastructure, and safe active communities.
Of the 58 organizations, Voices of Hope and Youth Empowerment Source (YES) received the most money. Voices of Hope received $20,000 to fund a Peer Recovery Specialist – a position the organization says is critical to the effectiveness of their drug recovery and outreach operations.
“Our Peer Recovery Specialists do everything,” said Erin Woodie, the Chief of Operations Officer for Voices of Hope. “We have specialists every hour of the day that are either helping people get treatment, support in treatment, building a recovery plan, building a transition plan, helping with transportation, everything.”
Voices of Hope is a nonprofit organization made of people in recovery, family members and allies who support recovery throughout Maryland with primary efforts in Cecil and Harford County. Their mission is to advocate for behavioral health disorder prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery resources, as well as eliminate the stigma of addiction through outreach events and education.
Youth Empowerment Source received two grants from the VLT grant that combine for a total of $19,000 – one for $9,000 for “Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition,” and $10,000 for “Students Taking Responsibility in Developing Excellence (STRIDE).”
The Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition is a subdivision of YES that is in partnership with the Cecil County Public School (CCPS) system and the health department to help coordinate substance use prevention clubs in each of the five high schools in Cecil County. The $9,000 grant for the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition will be used to fund the salary of the youth advisor who is the main person responsible for coordinating with the teacher advisors and training the student leaders.
“We had over 800 students in Cecil County this past year that actively participated in events or activities that we did in their school that school year,” said Beth Creek, the Executive Director of YES. “That youth advisor is the one person that is managing all of that so this VLT award will help fund her salary for that.”
The second organization YES was able to receive a grant for STRIDE which is a companion program to YES’s well known “Children of Incarcerated Parents Program.” STRIDE is a companion program because the Children of Incarcerated Parents Program focuses case management on students who have a parent that is currently incarcerated, or has been incarcerated in the past 24 months. Students that are in the Children of Incarcerated Parents Program meet with case managers to talk about, and work on, skills that can help them be successful in school, and in life. Creek noted that conflict resolution, personal self management skills, and life skills are a few areas that case managers work with children on.
“Sometimes, the schools will refer a student to us that needs that exact care, but their parent has not been incarcerated in the past 24 so under that state funding, we can’t serve them,” Creek said. “So this program is a companion to ensure that no students are missed.”
The $10,000 grant will go toward providing case management to at-risk students who are identified due to truancy, disruptive behavior, or family dysfunction that fall outside of state funding. Creek notes that the majority of the children and incarcerations are substance abuse related.
“VLT funds help us fill the gaps that we have so that students receive the care that they need in Cecil County so we are incredibly appreciative for the opportunity to apply for and receive VLT funding,” Creek said.
