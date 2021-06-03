CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County nonprofits will soon be eligible to apply for grant money allocated by the state government. The applications, which will open June 10, are for funds to help Cecil County nonprofit organizations get back on their feet after the coronavirus pandemic.
The money, made possible through state legislation, amounts to $340,259 to be distributed amongst the organizations that apply.
“We want to be able to help as many organizations as possible,” said Cecil County Community Services Director David Trolio.
The amount of money given to each organization will be decided by a committee comprising members of both the Cecil County Department of Community Services and the Office of Economic Development. This review committee will evaluate the needs of each organization and analyze their application to determine first if the nonprofit is eligible for funding and second how much money to grant them.
“Applicants will be required to describe their need for funding, which should be directly or indirectly related to the economic impacts of COVID,” a press release from the County states. “Funds may be used for the maintenance and sustainability of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including technology, staffing, operational expenses, capital projects, revenue lost or reduced as a result of the coronavirus and for other economic impacts.”
The application is available for completion by any nonprofit with a physical location in Cecil County that is also in good standing with the State of Maryland. Applicants who have previously received funding during the pandemic through programs including the Nonprofit Recovery Initiative are encouraged to apply though they will not receive priority based on their past needs and funding.
One important difference for this round of grant funding, compared to other nonprofit grants, is that faith-based nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Faith-based organizations that need repair money, or any other pandemic-related needs, are included with the same application questions/requirements as non faith-based nonprofits.
A specific formula for how much money will be granted has not yet been decided by the County. That will depend, in part, upon how many organizations apply.
While the application has not yet opened, it will ask applicants to make a case for why they need the funding and how it will help them. Additionally, nonprofits will have to provide detailed budgets, information on the organization itself and provide their nonprofit certification.
Trolio stresses that the application will be understandable and relatively simple to navigate. Approval for funding comes down to the nonprofit organization making a strong case for how they were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic and how much money they need to get them to a more sustainable position.
The time period for eligible expenses under this grant is March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021. Funds will be awarded no later than September 1 of this year and must be used by December 1.
To apply starting June 10, nonprofit leaders can find the link to the application here or by going to https://www.ccgov.org/government/community-services.
