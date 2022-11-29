ABERDEEN — A lot of places are associated with this year’s Jingle Jam.
The concert will be held on Friday night (Dec. 2) at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen and the show will feature two Nashville recording artists, including headliner Chayce Beckham, a California native who is the 2021 winner of television’s American Idol singing contest. The Jingle Jam event is sponsored by WXCY (103.7) country radio station in Havre de Grace.
There is a Cecil County connection to the concert, too, because all of the ticket sale proceeds will benefit Pop’s Culture near Rising Sun. Operating primarily out of a small gym on Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274), Pop’s Culture provides equipment and other resources to child, teen and young adult athletes who want to train for sports, including baseball, softball, football and basketball.
Founded in 2020 by Rising Sun resident Aaron Rouselle, who was hired as the Cecil College women’s softball team coach in August, Pop’s Culture supports athletes at little to no charge as the price of participating in travel sports and working out at top-tier performance facilities continues to rise, making those options too costly for some families.
As one of many examples of what the non-profit group does, Pop’s Culture provided four qualified volunteer coaches to run a softball clinic in late July at Cecil Community Center Park in Rising Sun, and more than 30 female athletes participated in it.
What Pop’s Culture offers the young athletes goes beyond the football field, the baseball diamond, the basketball court and so forth, however.
Rouselle and other adult volunteers focus on building the confidence of young athletes and on inspiring their initiative. They also focus on instilling in the those athletes responsibility and accountability in their academics, their jobs, their relationships with family and friends and all other facets of their lives.
“We want them to make decisions that are not politically correct, but morally correct. We don’t want them to go along with the group,” Rouselle said, emphasizing that young people usually encounter pitfalls when they go along with the crowd or do the popular thing. “We don’t want them to be afraid to stand alone.”
The money raised through ticket sales for Friday night’s Jingle Jam concert will help Pop’s Culture mainly with paying its overhead costs, which includes rent, electricity and heating, Rouselle said. The funds through ticket sales also will help the group purchase some needed equipment for the athletes, he added. (Pop’s Culture uses a great deal of donated equipment, he noted.)
As for the fundraising concert, one of the acts, Chayce Beckham, is a rising star in the country music scene. Beckham performed his self-penned song, “23,” during the 19th season of American Idol while on his way to winning that 2021 competition. It is quite likely that he will performed that hit song, along with many others, at that concert venue in the Ripken Stadium complex, which is located at 874 Long Dr. in Aberdeen.
Also on the bill is country music newcomer Shane Profitt, whose list of songs includes the hit, “That’s How It Oughta Be.”
The doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. A general admission ticket for the concert costs $35. A VIP ticket goes for $45 and guarantees the holder to be seated in the first three rows and other considerations. To buy tickets or to get more more information about the concert, please visit https://www.wxcyfm.com/jinglejam.
