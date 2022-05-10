ELKTON — Enjoy an afternoon of tea and the beautiful scenery at Sinking Springs Retreat Center all the while supporting Generation Station May 22 with the Country Friendship Tea at the Barn.
Generation Station is an after school program for middle and high school students at Bohemia Manor run by Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association. CCEA is hosting this fundraiser featuring teas, punch and other delights.
Bring your favorite tea cup and maybe even your best, fanciest hat. There will be a professional photographer on hand to make your day memorable.
As you dine on scones with clotted cream, triple berry muffins, tea sandwiches, wraps and mini biscuit sandwiches, desserts and more enjoy the music by harpist Sally Landis. She’s well known in the area for her Celtic Harp music at both private and public functions.
The Rev. Jack Shitama, one of the founding members of Generation Station since its inception more than 20 years ago, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $25 per person, $15 for children 4-12 and free for those younger than 4. Several Chesapeake City area businesses have tickets on hand including ICA Consulting, 2615 Augustine Herman Highway, The Old Gray Mare Gifts, 17 Bohemia Avenue and Chicks, 98 Bohemia Avenue. CCEA members also have tickets.
