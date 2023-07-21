CECIL COUNTY — The $10 million “lockbox” fund which County Executive Danielle Hornberger committed to Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) officially became legislation Tuesday night after being passed in an unanimous vote by the Cecil County Council.
The lockbox fund – which county officials refer to as a committed fund – was part of Hornberger’s FY24 budget that funded CCPS at the state-mandated minimum known as Maintenance of Effort (MoE), along with eight capital improvements projects totaling over $13 million.
Hornberger’s implementation of the $10 million committed fund for CCPS sparked criticism from Cecil County residents as it further indicated the county’s historically high unassigned fund balance that some say could have been used to fund CCPS above MoE.
Each budget season, county officials emphasize what they say are potential dangers with increasing MoE – citing that their main concern is the per-student cost allocation set by MoE that must legally remain the same or increase in subsequent years.
According to county officials, if county expenses, like schools, reach a level that the county government can no longer sustain without depleting its fund balance, tax increases would likely be imminent. Hornberger’s administration has touted her ability to lower taxes for residents, which is part of the reason why she created the $10 million committed fund.
The $10 million committed fund re-allocates $10 million of the county’s unassigned general fund balance to a committed fund which, unlike assigned funds, the unspent portion of the $10 million will not roll back into the general fund at the end of the fiscal year.
“This fund is committed indefinitely until it is fully expended,” said county Director of Administration Steve Overbay.
The committed funds will be used exclusively to cover future fiscal increases associated with Maintenance of Effort, the Maryland State Department of Education and Blueprint for Maryland – a statewide funding plan that aims to increase education funding in Maryland by $3.8 billion in the next 10 years.
The goal of the $10 million committed fund is to allow county officials to budget for the unknown amount of promised future education-related cost increases without needing to increase taxes.
“Based on our projections, significant Blueprint increases are on the way,” Overbay said.
In order for county officials to pull funds from the $10 million committed fund, approval by the county council will be required. Officials will need to draft a resolution that identifies a need for the funds and the amount they wish to use. The resolution would go through the normal process of being introduced, considered and voted on by council members.
If the use of funds is authorized by the council, officials say the funds will be used but not replaced. Once the committed fund is fully expended, county officials said they would need to evaluate the county’s financial positioning before replenishing the funds.
“Replenishment is an ongoing conversation,” Overbay said.
During the council’s work session July 7, councilman Al Miller asked if the committed fund would be used to achieve MoE or to provide funding above MoE. Overbay alluded that the funds will be reactionary to meet any state mandated increases.
The next opportunity for the county to use the committed funds would be during the budget process for FY25 when county officials say they will have definite answers on what education related cost increases they will be facing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.