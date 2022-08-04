ELKTON — With all votes tallied, Councilwoman Donna Culberson won re-election by over 600 votes while Councilman Al Miller won re-election in a back and forth race.
Finishing with a 260 vote lead over Bob Gatchel, Al Miller secured four more years as District 3 Council Representative. Miller had a 186 vote lead on Gatchel from early voting ballots, but Gatchel was quick to gain control on election day – securing 2,830 votes. Combined with his 771 early voting ballots, Gatchel was then up by five votes over Miller at the end of election night. Miller secured 800 mail-in/provisional votes while Gatchel was only able to secure 535 mail-in/provisional votes. Miller ended the race with a total of 4,396 votes and Gatchel finished with 4,136 – a 3.04 percent difference.
“Even though I was not successful in my campaign, I am thrilled that I was part of the process of reinvigorating conservative republican concepts for the County,” said Gatchel. “It was a wonderful learning experience and I wish Miller well in his position.”
Moving into his next four years, Miller looks forward to supporting the county’s efforts in economic development, funding deputies, and supporting agriculture across Cecil County.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve,” said Miller. “I do it because I enjoy helping people and trying to make things better in Cecil County because that is all that it’s about.”
In the race for District 4 County Council, incumbent Donna Culberson beat challenger Donald Given by 677 votes. Securing 855 votes from early voting, Culberson began the race with a 43 vote lead. Gividen was able to secure 2,361 votes on Election Day. In addition to his 812 votes from early voting, Gividen finished with a total of 3,173 votes – increasing Culberson’s lead from 43 votes, to 567.
“It was a great race, we ran a good campaign and there was no mudslinging,” said Gividen. “If you support me, I thank you because if you support me then you support first responders.”
Gividen prides his campaign efforts on the fact that all of his funds were grassroots and through traditional fund raising.
“Mailers are expensive and I didn’t have anyone else financing my campaign, so if I joined a bit earlier, I could have raised more money but I do not have any regrets,” Gividen said.
Culberson continued to lead Gividen after securing 695 mail-in/provisional votes, giving her a total of 4,435 votes, and ended the race with 8.27 percent more votes than Gividen.
Moving into her second term as District 4 Council Representative, Culberson is excited to establish transparency between her constituents and Cecil County Public Schools to improve education. Culberson also looks forward to the economic growth coming to Cecil County, specifically from the imminent opening of Great Wolf Lodge.
