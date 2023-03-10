Cecil County, in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers, is moving closer to beginning the process of dredging the North East River after a resolution was introduced Tuesday night that would allow the use of a $2.1 million grant to begin the process.
The $2,196,750 grant was awarded to Cecil County by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement. The grant will fund the engineering, inspection and construction of the Stoney Run Route 7 Dredge Material Placement (DMP) site.
The DMP project is currently out for bid. County officials expect to award the bid within the next week.
“The DMP project is about a three to four month process that we expect to start in April and to be complete in August,” said the Director of Administration Steve Overbay.
Overbay noted that the Army Corp of Engineers is expected to begin the actual dredging process of the river in December and should be completed by January.
“The project is done in this timeframe because of wildlife spawning,” said Overbay. “We try to disturb wildlife as little as possible so we dredge in those months.”
The resolution outlining the use of the $2.1 million grant is scheduled for consideration on March 21, 2023.
“Dredging projects are certainly necessary for us to keep this critical resource open and available to our residents,” said Overbay. “The good news is that we will begin our next boating season with a much more accessible river.”
