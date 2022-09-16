ELKTON — The county will receive $200,000 from Stewart Properties to cover costs for the construction of the north entrance to the Principio Business Park – an area of land that does not currently have any manufacturing operations or plans for development.
“We have no plans and we are at least a decade away from doing anything on that property, but we want to make sure that as the road is designed and constructed, it accommodates our potential future plans,” said Gary Stewart, president of Stewart Properties.
Stewart Properties is a family-owned business that specializes in both residential and non-residential development that has been operating for 85 years. Stewart Properties owns numerous properties in Cecil County, with some of their most notable recent developments being Great Wolf Lodge and Hollywood Casino in Perryville.
The construction of Principio North Entrance is a part of an upgrade project of Belvidere Road that replaces the Belvidere railroad bridge and adds an I-95 interchange to the road. The Principio North Entrance will be a driveway branching off of Belvidere Road that leads to the property so that when Stewart Properties is ready for development, a driveway to the property will already be constructed.
“This is great work and it protects the work that is already being done,” said Director of Administration Steve Overbay during a legislative session that introduced the resolution. “Accepting this money will allow us to design and engineer the entrance so that we won’t be digging up recently completed work down the line.”
The project is currently in the design phase and construction is expected to begin as early as spring 2024 with bridge construction beginning summer 2024. The project, if it adheres to the projected timeline, should be completed in summer 2025.
“We don’t want to use a different engineering team, we want to use the same one that the county is using,” said Stewart. “We want a seamless design work because it will all be a part of the bigger project so any costs associated with the entrance will be reimbursed by us.”
The county is able to accept and spend the $200,000 contributed by Stewart Properties through Resolution Number 51-2022. The resolution outlines that the additional $200,000 of private funding will be added to the 2023 fiscal year budget for the Engineering and Construction Division of the Cecil County Department of Public Works.
The resolution passed in a 4-0 vote at the Cecil County Council legislative meeting on Sept. 6.
“Our goal is to have a plan that is widely accepted within the county,” said Stewart. “This is a great county where you can live, work and enjoy and we want to provide that through our properties.”
