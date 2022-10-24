ELKTON — A convicted sex offender on probation is back behind bars after he followed an 11-year-old girl from a school bus stop in an Elkton-area community to a nearby apartment building - where he then allegedly groped the child and tried to kiss her, before fleeing when an adult happened on the scene, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified the suspect as Enoch Khalif Mitchell, 33, of the unit block of Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood, which is where the incident started in the afternoon of Oct. 17, police said. CCSO investigators arrested Mitchell on Friday afternoon, four days later, when he arrived at the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton for an unrelated hearing, police added.
Mitchell purportedly spotted the girl get off a school bus at a Winding Brook stop in the afternoon of Oct. 17 and then followed her on a path connecting that neighborhood to the adjacent West Creek Village community, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
The suspect attacked the girl when she reached an apartment building, police reported.
"He grabs her arm and pulls her into a stairwell at the bottom landing. He grabs her thigh and her buttocks. Then he tries to kiss her on the mouth," Holmes outlines. "The girl pushes him away and, at about that time, someone begins coming down the stairs and (Mitchell) flees."
It was not clear, as of Monday afternoon, if the yet-to-be identified person who was walking down the stairs witnessed any part of the alleged attack.
The girl told her guardians about what had happened and they, in turn, reported the incident to CCSO, police said. Detectives showed the girl a photo lineup and the youngster identified Mitchell as the suspect when she saw his picture in that array, police added.
Holmes declined to say how CCSO detectives decided to include a photo of Mitchell - whom the girl does not know - in that lineup.
(To protect the alleged victim's anonymity, Holmes declined to identify the school that the girl attends and to specify her grade.)
Investigators determined that Mitchell is on the Cecil County Sex Offender Registry and that he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday for an unrelated matter, police said. They waited at the courthouse on Friday afternoon and nabbed Mitchell when he arrived for his appointment, police added.
Cecil County Circuit Court records indicate that Mitchell received a six-year prison term in January 2017 after pleading guilty to third-degree sex offense, as part of a plea agreement. Specifically, he received a 10-year sentence with four years suspended, according to court records, which further show that Mitchell's conviction relates to a May 2016 incident. It was not clear, as of Monday afternoon, how much of that six-year prison term Mitchell served before he was set free.
As part of his sentence in that unrelated criminal case, the judge ordered Mitchell to register as a convicted sex offender for 25 years. The registry allows police to monitor convicted sex offenders in person and by phone - randomly and by appointment. It also allows the public to keep tabs on convicted sex offenders through an online site that includes photos of them, listings of their current addresses and other information, including their convictions.
In addition, the judge ordered Mitchell to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his six-year term, court records show. When Mitchell allegedly groped the girl and tried to kiss her on Oct. 17, he was still on that supervised probation, according to court records.
