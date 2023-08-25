Glora Veasey, a clerk at Elkton Shell at the corner of White Hall Road and Augustine Herman Highway, gives Rowan McSwain a hug as the 7-year-old prepares to leave after finishing his shift at the store.
Rowan McSwain, 7, is all smiles as he arrives at Elkton Shell to “work.”
Rowan McSwain, 7, checks every sink and every regrigerated and frozen food case when he goes to work at Elkton Shell.
Rowan McSwain will be a second grader at Holly Hall Elementary School this fall. The 7-year-old spent the summer “working” at Elkton Shell.
Bearing a name tag identifying him as an employee of Elkton Shell, Rowan McSwain, 7, checks the freezer case to make sure he hears the fan running.
Dawn Markland gives Rowan McSwain, 7, a hug at the end of his shift at Elkton Shell. Markland said she would hire McSwain to work with her in the future.
ELKTON — He’s not in uniform and he doesn’t get paid, but Rowan McSwain has a name tag proving that he is an employee of Elkton Shell in every sense of the word.
“He comes in with his dad,” said Dawn Markland, a clerk at the convenience store and gas station at the corner of White Hall Road and Augustine Herman Highway. “We let him do his thing.”
Rowan’s “thing” is to open every refrigerator and freezer case door and make sure he hears the fan running. That tells the 7-year-old that the machines are working.
“I check all the fans and I check the sinks,” Rowan said as he moved around the store.
George McSwain is Rowan’s father. When school starts Sept. 5, Rowan will be in second grade at Holly Hall Elementary School. Rowan is autistic and his dad says hearing the fans is one way Rowan copes with his neurodivergence.
When he is with his dad, Rowan will visit the store multiple times, sometimes two or three times in a day for about 15 minutes. The littlest clerk breezes in and goes right to work opening the case full of sodas, sports drinks and waters.
“I come to work,” Rowan said simply. “I got my name tag.”
Rowan greeted each of the employees but noted one was missing.
“He knows who is here by the vehicles,” Markland said.
As for the future, both Markland and Gloria Veasey said they would welcome Rowan when he’s about 10 years older.
“We’ll hire him,” Markland said.
After checking every door, all the sinks and the water fountains, George tells Rowan his shift is over. Rowan doesn’t leave until he gets a hug from his co-workers.
