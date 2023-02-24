Port Deposit Councilman Tom Knight asked his fellow council members and Mayor Bob Kuhs to consider lowering the property tax rate from 54 cents per hundred to 51 cents, at a loss of $18,000 in revenue for the town.
Even if Port Deposit were to lower its property tax rate to 51 cents per $100, Councilman Tom Knight said the town would only drop to third highest in the county. The town currently has the second highest rate at 54 cents per $100 of assessed value.
PORT DEPOSIT — With its budget planning about to begin, one member of the Port Deposit Town Council is asking the elected body to consider giving taxpayers a break on property taxes this year.
Councilman Tom Knight pointed out that the town has the second highest tax rate among the eight incorporated Cecil County towns.
“As long as I can remember, we were the highest tax rate in the county until 2014 when Elkton’s rose,” Knight said.
If Elkton uses its suggested constant rate for the coming fiscal year, property owners will pay 63 cents per $100 of assessed value.
He asked fellow council members and the mayor to consider reducing the tax rate to 51 cents per $100 of assessed value, a 5% reduction from the 54 cent rate proposed by the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation. SDAT sets a constant yield rate for each jurisdiction which would allow for the collection of the same amount of revenue in the previous fiscal year. Jurisdictions can decide to use the constant yield or go higher or lower.
“We would lose about $18,000,” Knight said, going a step further to suggest that even a 10% cut — at a loss of $36,000 in revenue — would be a good idea. “Maybe we need to be bold and do something like that.”
Even if Port Deposit were to charge 51 cents, Knight noted that would only lower the town to third place on the tax chart. Cecilton has the lowest CY at 22 cents.
Knight pointed to a $1 million surplus that could be used to make up any loss.
Ted Sookiasian, director of finance, asked the board to wait for the release of his proposed budget at the March 7 town meeting before making any decision on the constant yield.
“I understand where Councilman Knight is coming from however I think it’s premature,” Sookiasian said. “We don’t have the Bainbridge money yet and we’d do a nice thing and hurt ourselves.”
Sookiasian urged the elected body to wait a year before offering a tax cut.
“Our home values are less than other towns. We’d be giving away money we don’t have,” he said. Sookiasian also pointed out that just before the constant yield was brought up the town was debating the cost of purchasing a new pick.-up truck and a new lawn mower for the public works department.
Knight said he understood Sookiasian’s point of view but held onto his own.
“Whether it’s a year or a year and a half our, I understand the point but I also think we’ve done good enough,” he said, noting Port Deposit has not taken on any new debts. “This wouldn’t affect our bottom line.”
