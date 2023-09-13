Catching the Frisbee is at least one point — depending on how far from the throw the catch was made — but an extra half point is awarded for dogs the leave the ground to make the catch at the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition held over the weekend.
Before the frisbee is even released, dogs competing in the Elkton Disc Dog competition at Get Rev’d in Elkton head out for the catch.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
The canine athletes were laser-focused on the frisbee in the Elkton Disc Dog competition held over the weekend at Get Rev’d in Elkton.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Christine Farrance watches as her dog Jinn runs after the Frisbee in the Camp Disc Dog events held Saturday at Get Rev’d in Elkton.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Kim Vaillancourt and Ice both have their eyes on the Frisbee she just threw in the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Laura O’Neill, host of the Elkton Dock Dog Club event held this past weekend at Get Rev’d Agility, tells competitors who is on deck in the next round.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Freddy Murillo launches the Frisbee to his dog Riggins in the Elkton Disc Dog competition
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Riggins gets air — and an extra half point for the air bound catch — in the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition held over the weekend
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Tracking the Frisbee as it sails overhead, dog and owner watch for the opportunity to make the catch
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Dogs new to the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition need a diversion to let go of the Frisbee for another throw as Lisa DosPassos demonstrates with Charlie Murphy
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Some dogs need to be reminded that there's only 60 seconds in which the Frisbee has to be thrown multiple times to gain points in the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Bil Boy Blu keeps an eye on Frank Montgomery and the Frisbee in the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition Saturday.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Before Christa Carter even releases the Frisbee Krash is heading out to make the catch in competition at Get Rev'd Agility in Elkton.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Krash watches as the Frisbee sails overhead, looking for his chance to make the catch
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Dave Erb watches the Frisbee go airborne and Cheyenne chases its path to the catch at the Elkton Disc Dog Club event Saturday
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Even little dogs can get in on the big fun at the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition Saturday at Get Rev'd in Elkton.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Before the first throw there's a pep talk at the Elkton Disc Dog competition held over the weekend in Elkton.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
With the Frisbee caught, this canine competitor heads back to base for another throw in the Elkton Disc Dog Club competition.
ELKTON — The goal was points and bragging rights in a weekend of regional competition hosted by the Elkton Disc Dog Club.
Dogs and owners representing more than 20 teams from Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Virginia gathered at Get Rev’d Agility Saturday for the World Wide Toss and Fetch Championships and on Sunday for the UpDog Triple Crown.
“There are regional championships being held today all over the world,” said Laura O’Neill, host of the weekend event at the complex on Middle Road, said Saturday. “You could win here and not win worldwide.”
However, it wasn’t a tense competition and, as O’Neill pointed out, the canine competition ran the gamut from puppies to senior citizens and beginners to experts.
“We have one dog here that is 16,” O’Neill said. Most handlers threw the Frisbee but there were a couple that rolled it on the ground instead; which is also allowed.
“It’s a great way to keep dogs active,” O’Neill said. There are levels of competition from Fun Run up to Expert and O’Neill said beginners are always welcome.
Scoring points comes from the distance from the throw and also if the dog leaves the ground to make the catch. That garners an extra half point.
“If they’re good enough to get all the way down there it’s 5 points,” she said. There’s one minute to get as many points as possible.
“He’s supposed to be an agility dog,” Freddy Murillo, from Rising Sun, said if his dog Riggins. However, Riggins prefers chasing and jumping after the Frisbee. “He’s a natural. He’s not trained.”
With the heat, owners had to find ways to keep the dogs comfortable with shade provided under canopies, battery-powered fans and even a kiddie pool full of water.
At the end of the weekend, the scores were sent out for comparison to the other regional competitions and for an ultimate winner to be declared.
