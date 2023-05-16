ELKTON — Organizers of the first Mental Health Matters Family & Community Event were pleased with both the participation and attendance in Elkton on Friday.
“We were hoping for 70 and we had more than 100,” said Jess Janusz-Grimes, a mental health professional with Cecil County Public Schools who was in charge of the event held at Elkton High School.
Visitors traveled from table to table and met with such organizations as Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services, The Judy Center, Sante’, FACES, Cecil County CASA and Paws For People. There were also break out sessions on mental wellness, suicide prevention, health relationships, internet crime and the teen brain to name a few.
Taking the stage in the auditorium for a keynote address was Amy Ocasio, the founder of the LIVEFORTHOMAS Foundation for Suicide Awareness & Prevention.
Ocasio said it made sense to have such an event now because May is Mental Health Awareness Month and May 7-12 was Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
For Ocasio, it became personal in July 2019 when her son Thomas took his own life. He was 16. It happened at a time when she thought her son was happy and looking forward to his future.
“He had graduated early and could go into the military,” she recalled. However, Thomas learned his mental health diagnosis prevented enlistment. Thomas was popular, athletic, had good friends; but continued to struggle with depression. “He looked like he had it all.”
Looking back, Ocasio said she saw the signs; signs she is now teaching others to see before suicide can occur.
“You’re not weak if you get help,” she said, trying to undo the masculine mindset that her son also embraced. “He was always saying, ‘Mom, I’m the man of the house.’”
She felt she and her son had a close relationship and she’d know if he was suicidal.
“I had a false sense of security,” she said, adding “You need to pay attention to what they are not saying.”
To that end, Ocasio said she deliberately tells audiences what happens when a person calls a suicide crisis hotline so there are no surprises. She also offers Five Action Steps for Helping Someone in Emotional Pain.
“Ask: ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’. Keep them safe: Reduce access to lethal items or places. Be there: Listen carefully and acknowledge their feelings. Help them connect: Save the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number — 1-800-273-8255. Stay connected: Follow up and stay in touch after a crisis.”
Ocasio said the stigma and taboos attached to mental illness and mental health treatment need to go away. She offered two websites for people to explore; SeizeTheAwkward.com and notokapp.com.
SeizeTheAwkward helps the person in need and also guides the person wanting to help. Notokapp.com drives home the point that it is acceptable to get help for depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.
