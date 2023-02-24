PORT DEPOSIT — Those that came to town hall Tuesday afternoon liked the conceptual plans to turn Hopkins Quarry into a recreational hub and look forward to the 68 acres being useful once again.
However, there was some discussion at the Park Planning Workshop about just what type of recreational opportunities should be available; such as rock climbing, zip lines, disc golf, bicycle trails, skateboarding and pickleball courts.
Port Deposit hired Lardner Klein, a landscape architecture firm, to come up with potential uses for the granite quarry that’s been out of use for decades. Klein also helped Port Deposit with its Master Waterfront Plan.
“We might start with a trail or trail head,” Jim Klein, an architect with Lardner Klein, said to the audience for the planning workshop. He said parking and access to the property is also an issue to be tackled first. Klein pointed to existing ingress and egress points but noted the property is overgrown. Access also means possibly bringing Norfolk Southern Railroad to the table.
“We need a strategy to go to talk to them,” Klein said.
Wayne Tome Sr., former mayor of Port Deposit and lifelong resident, said the railroad may not be needed.
“It’s doable to access the property without the railroad crossing,” Tome said.
Port Deposit owns the quarry property, although only half is within town limits. Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said work is under way to annex the remaining acreage. The property was purchased with Project Open Space money and Rinkerman said that’s the source the town plans to tap for its development. She cautioned, however, that this would be a 10- to 15-year plan.
“We will formulate a master plan from this,” Rinkerman said, adding the town would seek to fund “the low hanging fruit” first.
“We will put in the plans what you want,” Klein said. “Then we find the funding.”
People in attendance were excited about the possibilities the property could provide.
“We don’t have an adventure park near here,” said Benjamin Bagrowski. “I really hope they do something like zip lining and a ropes obstacle course.”
For Logan Selway, from Newark, Del., this would give him a rock wall to climb closer to home. Tristan Burrows, also from Newark, agreed.
“I like the climbing area,” Burrows said, pointing to the shear granite walls left from the quarry operation.
Bruce Walther came to the meeting from Perryville.
“I support everything they’re proposing for up there,” Walther said. He especially liked the plans for a linear skate park and the pump track; a bicycle track akin to a mogul for snow skiers. “They’ve got some hurdles but look at what it’s going to do for the town.”
Walther also brought up environmental issues with the site, which had been on the US EPA Superfund list until 2012. Klein said park visitors would be discouraged from interacting with any water on the property.
“There are some wet areas, mostly man-made,” Klein said. Site conditions would be further studied.
Kyle Van Dyke applauded the proposition of another disc golf course. He had a hand in the county park courses at Brantwood and Calvert Regional Parks.
“A 9- or 18-hole course, there’s nothing wrong with either,” Van Dyke said. He added it’s a great game for any age and a good game for families to play together.
Not everyone was in favor of roller hockey, linear skateboarding or futsal; a form of football played on a hard court with teams of five. An amphitheater, pavilions with restrooms and playgrounds were also proposed, all leaning toward older children instead of tot lots for the pre-school set.
Klein said he also wants to incorporate the history of the quarry into the park and hopes to find people who can tell stories of the quarry when it was in operation.
Lardner Klein will return to Port Deposit for its April or May meeting to give an update on the proposed plans with an eye toward having a final plan in September.
