A set of turnout gear awaits a child curious about trying on the safety clothing that firefighters with the Community Fire Company of Perryville would wear. It was one of many free activities at the Community Cook Out held Saturday at the Perryville Fire Department.
Isaiah Ringgold applies face paint to turn Payton Hemling into a panda; one of the many free games and activities at the Community Cookout at Perryville Police Department Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Det. John Peer with the Perryville Police Department chats with a resident of town during Saturday’s Community Cook Out.
Community Cookout brought Perryville together
Lt. Michael Reno places hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill at the Community Cook Out held at the Perryville Police Department. Everything was free including the food, games and activities
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Chelsea McKinney, EMS Lieutenant and the fire prevention officer for the Community Fire Company of Perryville sets out the giveaways she handed to children at the Community Cook Out.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A set of turnout gear awaits a child curious about trying on the safety clothing that firefighters with the Community Fire Company of Perryville would wear. It was one of many free activities at the Community Cook Out held Saturday at the Perryville Fire Department.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Lacey McDaniel, 8, generously drizzles ketchup onto her hamburger at the Cokmmunity Cook Out held Saturday at Perryville Police Department.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Reese Drain, 6, and Cameron McDaniel, 9, play a huge edition of Connect Four Saturday. It was one of many free activities at the Community Cook Out hosted by Perryville Police Department.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A tour of the equipment used by the Community Fire Company of Perryville was among the free activities at Perryville Police Department’s Community Cook Out Saturday.
PERRYVILLE — National Police Week came to a close in Perryville with the 3rd Annual Community Cookout; a day of free fun for everyone.
Celebrated from May 11-17, members of the town police department extended it to Saturday, grilling and serving free hamburgers and hot dogs while music and games were played.
During the festivities the department was presented with a large card of appreciation with more than 60 signatures inside.
Third was the third Community Cookout. The first was held at the Perryville Outreach Program building on Elm Street, more as a way to allow members to reconnect safely after months of being away due to the pandemic. It returned last year and moved to the police department building. There, tours of the building were offered along with free food and refreshments and more.
This year a video game truck was added to the fun along with the games, displays and equipment from Community Fire Company of Perryville and food off the grill cooked by members of the Perryville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.