PERRYVILLE — National Police Week came to a close in Perryville with the 3rd Annual Community Cookout; a day of free fun for everyone.

Celebrated from May 11-17, members of the town police department extended it to Saturday, grilling and serving free hamburgers and hot dogs while music and games were played.

During the festivities the department was presented with a large card of appreciation with more than 60 signatures inside.

Third was the third Community Cookout. The first was held at the Perryville Outreach Program building on Elm Street, more as a way to allow members to reconnect safely after months of being away due to the pandemic. It returned last year and moved to the police department building. There, tours of the building were offered along with free food and refreshments and more.

This year a video game truck was added to the fun along with the games, displays and equipment from Community Fire Company of Perryville and food off the grill cooked by members of the Perryville Police Department.

