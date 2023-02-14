Alice Clark delivers a plate full of breakfast goodness to Andrewetta Shaw. Clark is a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Port Deposit. The church served a free hot breakfast Sunday at Community Connecting Us.
Erica Berge, director of Community Connecting Us in Port Deposit, said she loved seeing ‘full tables and happy hearts’ Sunday morning as Cokesbury United Methodist Church served their Pre Super Bowl Breakfast.
Cokesbury United Methodist Church served up two kinds of sausage, kielbasa, hash browns, waffles, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice at their Pre Super Bowl Breakfast Sunday morning at Community Connecting Us on North Main Street in Port Deposit.
Odessa Banks-Griffith, a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Port Deposit, scrambles another batch of eggs for guests at Community Connecting Us. The church hosted a free Pre Super Bowl Breakfast Sunday morning.
Rev. Shawn Barnett, pastor of Cokesbury United Methodist, cracks some of the 30 eggs that were scrambled Sunday morning at Community Connecting Us in Port Deposit for the Pre Super Bowl Breakfast.
Braelyn Barnett, 5, paints a heart while waiting for breakfast to be served at Community Connecting Us in Port Deposit Sunday morning.
Gwendolyn Larue works the waffle iron in the kitchen at Community Connecting Us in Port Deposit. Cokesbury United Methodist Church served a free Pre Super Bowl Breakfast Sunday morning.
Dax Berge, 5, affixes a magnet to the back of his completed craft while waiting for a plate full of waffles and syrup to arrive.
PORT DEPOSIT — Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LXVII, the congregation from Cokesbury United Methodist Church was serving a hot breakfast to anyone who walked in the doors at Community Connecting Us.
Several dozen eggs were scrambled, sausage, kielbasa and potatoes were fried and waffles made to be served inside Nesbitt Hall at 99 North Main St.
“We are building relationships,” said The Rev. Shawn Barnett, pastor of the church located on Bainbridge Road in Port Deposit. Barnett said this was one of the first events the church has hosted since the pandemic. “It’s probably been a good three years.”
Barnett said her congregation met and decided to do things a little differently this time around.
“Instead of getting out and doing what you’ve always done, you get out and see what the need is,” she said.
On Sunday morning, the Pre Game Community Breakfast met a need: a hot breakfast and some good conversation.
“It all tastes so good,” said Al Milliner. The Port Deposit man and his friend Fred Mott, of Rising Sun, enjoyed a full plate of all that was offered. “We go to a lot of breakfasts and this is very good.”
“I like it all,” Mott said in agreement, adding his favorite was the hash browns.
Barbara Pollock, an active CCU volunteer, agreed.
“These are the best hash browns ever,” Pollock, a Port Deposit resident, said.
“Everything was made just right,” said Katherine Feist, who came to Port Deposit from Rosedale. “And the waffles were extra soft.”
Erica Berge, director of CCU, said she was in on that congregational meeting with Cokesbury UMC, adding the church has always been active with Community Connecting Us.
“We used to do the Socials together,” Berge said of the summertime evening gatherings with desserts, games and music. “And they did the Easter Egg Hunt for us.”
She considers Cokesbury UMC to be a partner with the asset-based community development nonprofit and welcomes anyone who would like to volunteer.
“I have a lot of ideas. I don’t have a lot of help,” she said. “I just need to keep making friends like this.”
Pollock also welcomes the chance gather and meet new people.
“This is our home,” she said. “We do a lot of things here.”
CCU hosts the Cecil County Public Library in Nesbitt Hall, a knitting club called “Knit, Don’t Quit,” Yoga, a Judy Center Play Group for toddlers, book clubs and more.
“It’s nice to see the building being used,” said Clare Sauder, another volunteer.
Berge surveyed the bustling room and smiled.
“I love seeing full tables and happy hearts,” she said. “I’m grateful.”
