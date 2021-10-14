GET ON THE CALENDAR!
Falling For Jesus is a drive-through Trunk or Treat event being hosted by Monarch Ministries on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1657 Turkey Point Road in North East. Dress the kids up and take a drive.
Cecil County CASA is inviting everyone to a free Outdoor Movie Night, Oct. 16th at 5:30 p.m. in the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse parking lot, 129 East Main St. in Elkton. Bring your own chairs or blankets, get comfortable and watch The Addams Family.
American Legion Susquehanna Post 135 on Cherry Street in Perryville will host its 2nd Annual Motorcycle Show Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (rain delayed from Oct. 10) The cost to enter your bike is $15. Trophies for 1-2-3 place, best in show, American Legion Pick and Loudest Pipes. Food and refreshments will be for sale plus games, raffles and more. For more information call 443-350-1452 and ask for Dodson.
Cross Country Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m at various locations throughout Cecil County. Anyone with a passion, or a curiosity about gardening is invited to attend. Call 443-350-2258 for location details each month.
Cecil County CASA is partnering with several like-minded local organizations to present Trunk or Treat Friday Oct. 22 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cecil County Courthouse in Elkton. Working with Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force, the Child Advocacy Center, the Cecil County Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center (the Bridge), and the Judy Center CASA invites others to also set up a trunk or treat for neighborhood kids. Plan to give out at least 500 treats or gifts to youngsters. To register your participation go to https://www.cecilcasa.org/trunk-or-treat
Rising Sun hosts its Fall Spooktacular from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the center of town. Activities, games, costume contests, candy and more free fun plus vendors and food trucks.
North East Chamber of Commerce and the Town of North East will hold its Halloween Party starting at 1 p.m. in North East Community Park. Children 11 and younger are welcome to come in costume and enjoy the fun, games and refreshments.
Maryland Beer Co. is holding its first Fall Car Show from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the brewery located at 601 North Bridge St. in Elkton.
No fee to enter your sweet ride. Also no charge to come browse and dream.
Oxford, Pa. will host its Annual Halloween Parade Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. (Raindate is Oct. 29). Come early and visit downtown businesses, then find your seat along Third Street and enjoy the show.
In Perryville, you get 2 for the price of 1 with Boo Bash
It starts at 5 p.m. in Lower Ferry Park with fun, games, a photo booth, scavenger hunt, pony rides and more. Then, at 6, the party goes down the road to the Community Fire Company of Perryville for Trunk or Treat with dozens of tricked out vehicles waiting to hand out treats.
Community Connecting Us on North Main Street in Port Deposit is looking for crafters, artists, baker or others interested in having a table at their Amish & Artisan Market Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To sign up, call 443-350-6070 or send an email to info@communityconnecting.us.
Halloween fun for the youngest set is on tap with Boo at the Zoo Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Plumpton Park Zoo, 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. Geared toward 2 to 12-year-olds,wear your costume, bring your trick or treat bags and your camera for treats and activities. Zoo admission is required.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 41 Justice Way in Elkton, will host Trunk or Treat Oct. 30 from 5 until 7 p.m.
