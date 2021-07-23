RISING SUN — On the suggestion of Mayor Travis Marion, Kelly Schulz, Maryland’s Commerce Secretary, placed a Romain lettuce leaf between her lips and turned toward Annabelle, one of two reticulated giraffes at Plumpton Park Zoo.
The female giraffe floated toward Schulz and plucked the leaf away, chewing contentedly.
“Wow. That tongue,” was Schulz’ comment.
Schulz was invited to Rising Sun by Marion, who also arranged for the Commerce Secretary to meet with downtown business owners.
Guided by Cheryl Lacovara, director and co-owner of the zoo on Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, Schulz got to meet all the animals and hear the story of how the non-profit brings nearly 100,000 visitors to Cecil County annually and how it survived the pandemic.
Lacovara told her how they arranged for the drive-thru zoo to have some level of income in the Spring of 2020.
“We still have to feed and care for the animals,” Lacovara said.
From the zoo tour, Schulz went to a roundtable discussion inside the Edward C. Plumstead Giraffe Education Center and met with Rising Sun businesses to further discuss how COVID has had its impact.
“Cecil is one of the fastest growing counties in the state,” Schulz told the roundtable representatives. “Our economic development has never been stronger.”
At the start of the pandemic, as businesses faced closure or limited customer service, Schulz gave credit to Gov. Larry Hogan and her department for finding funding and strategies to keep businesses solvent.
“Compared to the recession of 2008-2010 this was not as fast of a decline because Gov. Hogan issued relief funds quickly,” she said, but added that her office was flooded with more than 30,000 applications. “We had to build a system to deal with those applications.
“Normally we are helping businesses grow or retain but here we were just trying to keep businesses open,” she said.
Around the table were representatives from Hair & Things Salon, Rising Sun Martial Arts, The Art Den LLC, Be Free Boutique and Bog Turtle Brewing along with Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive and Steve Overbay, director of the county’s Office of Economic Development.
“We are certainly excited about everything that’s happening in Rising Sun,” Hornberger told Marion. “We are happy to support your needs as a town.”
Overbay noted that the kind of growth happening in town comes from all the businesses working together.
“This doesn’t happen without Main Street businesses,” he said. “We need a vibrant downtown.”
Christie Stephens, co-owner of Be Free Boutique, told Schulz how the shop started online and quickly needed a store front, which opened in April.
“We are on target to have a $4 million year,” she said, adding she is hiring and adding hours.
At the same time she said she is mindful of her neighboring businesses and they all help each other.
“We are a community, not a competition,” she said.
Lori Divine told Schulz she only had her salon on South Queen Street for about 2 years when COVID closed her down.
“But I felt really supported by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. They networked and connected up with the state,” Divine said.
Laura Bienkowski with Bog Turtle Brewery told Schulz that moving the business from Pennsylvania to Maryland was a breeze.
“The government in Maryland was a better experience. Businesses in Pennsylvania do not feel supported,” she said, adding that the state’s COVID relief funds and policy changes made it possible for the East Main Street business to survive.
“The COVID funding really carried us through and the easing of restrictions,” she said, referring to being allowed to serve customers outdoors.
Marion said Thursday that Schulz enjoyed hearing how each business was formed and has grown.
“They all have their own stories and she appreciated their honesty and about the challenges each faced,” he said. “She also heard about how Plumpton Park Zoo wants to start promoting downtown businesses.”
He said Rising Sun has a lot to offer and people are finally discovering that.
“We’re in this corner of the county but we have resources in our downtown area,” he said.
Schulz, who is also a candidate for governor in 2022, said she plans to come back and see Rising Sun’s downtown business district for herself. She called the Tuesday afternoon roundtable productive.
“We were happy to hear that many small businesses in the area not only bounced back from the impact of COVID, but are flourishing now that things are fully open. Others, like those businesses in the fitness industry, have had a harder time regaining their customers over an ongoing concern about COVID and the safety of fitness centers,” Schulz said Thursday. “Being able to have an open and honest conversation with these groups gives us valuable insight into developing additional programs for the future based on industry needs.”
