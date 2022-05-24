FAIR HILL — Organizers of the 60th Annual Colonial Highland Games were thrilled with the new location and the turnout for the daylong festival.
"I think we did better than we did in 2019," said John Dixon, steward of community relations.
Dixon said organizers used parking as its unofficial marker of attendance.
"We anticipated the parking lot to be filled up to a certain level," he said of the large grassy area along Telegraph Road. "We filled that up and went to reserve parking."
The Colonial Highland Games officially began Friday evening with a color guard contingent of the clans led by pipers Cliff Houston and Mark Hurm.
The small parade led followers into Elk River Brewing where Father Ed Ogden, pastor of Mary of Scotland Catholic Church in Glasgow, Del. blessed the games and the beer brewed for the occasion.
Lew Lewis, general manager of Elk River Brewing, said the brew was a barrel-aged scotch ale.
The games didn't happen in 2020 because of ongoing construction of the Maryland 5 Star facility and, in part, because of COVID the 2021 games were also canceled. This would be a rebuilding year, Dixon said.
"When we knew in January we were going to have the games it was too late for (vendors) to change their calendars," he said. And while there were fewer vendors there were also a handful of new merchants including Brookbend. Dixon hopes some of those long time vendors will put the Colonial Highland Games back on their calendar next year.
Meanwhile, the move to what many know as the Cecil County Fairgrounds was met with resounding approval, Dixon said.
"The people felt it was more of a festival environment," Dixon said.
The set up allowed for people to enter the gates and spread out to look around, whereas the old venue caused a bit of a log jam with a narrow entrance and vendors on both sides.
"They said they loved the new area and that it was laid out easier," Dixon said. "There was more space to sit and relax ... with events over here and events over there."
Kathy Arms, who attended the games in 2018, wholeheartedly agreed.
"I didn't like it at first because I don't like change," said Arms, from New Castle, Del. "But this is roomier."
Karen Montana has been attending the games for years and was excited to finally be back.
"I love the mass band," she said of the parade of all the pipers and drummers, held at noon and again at the close of the games at 5.
After all the public was gone and the tents were down, Dixon said he and the other clans gathered to discuss the day's events, celebrate its successes and share three bottles of scotch.
Planning for May 20, 2023 has already begun, he noted.
