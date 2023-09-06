Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson take a photo with members of Rising Sun High School’s fall sports teams after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new turf field.
Rising Sun High School unveiled its new turf playing surface at the football team’s home-opener against Elkton on Sept. 1, 2023.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson cut a ribbon on the 50 yard line of the new Rising Sun High School turf field.
MATT HUBBARD/CECIL WHIG
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson high five after cutting the ribbon for the new Rising Sun High School turf field.
MATT HUBBARD/CECIL WHIG
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson take a photo with members of Rising Sun High School’s fall sports teams after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new turf field.
RISING SUN — Rising Sun High School kicked off its 2023 football season with the ribbon cutting of its new turf field Friday night before their home opener against Elkton.
The fully grant funded, $1.2 million field was promised to the school by former County Executive Alan McCarthy in 2019.
After County Executive Danielle Hornberger was elected in 2020, discussion of the Rising Sun turf field grew scarce at the county level until 2022 when Hornberger allocated $1.1 million worth of state grant funds to the construction of a turf field at Elkton High School — a decision which sparked outrage among the RSHS community and led to a renewed commitment to bring a turf field to RSHS.
Nearly four years after the initial announcement of the field, Hornberger joined school and county officials joined at the 50 yard line to cut a ribbon in honor of the field’s completion.
“From a superintendent perspective, I am excited for the community,” said Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “As a former high school principal and a coach for so many years, having a turf field does so many great things for a school and student athletes.”
Rising Sun High School’s Principal, James Miro, recalls the school’s anticipation leading up to the completion of the turf field as “exciting and powerful.”
“The students have been longing to get on the turf and so the day the turf was open, the overall excitement from all of the students was really powerful for me,” Miro said. “What this tells the kids is that all of the schools now have, literally, an equal playing field.”
Miro noted that, beyond student athletes now having a safe, consistent playing field, he is happy that Rising Sun student athletes have “the opportunity to shine just like every athlete in the county.”
Dominick Massimiano, RSHS football’s head coach, shares the same appreciation for the field.
“The turf is beautiful,” Massimiano said. “This is something that is nice to us and we haven’t had for a while.”
With the home opener on Elkton High School’s new turf field this coming Friday, all five public high schools in Cecil County will have turf fields hosting active competition.
