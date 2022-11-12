CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Cecil County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held its 60th anniversary banquet Saturday at Schaefer’s Canal House in Chesapeake City.
Almost every eight-top table was filled during the event, which made dinner, a silent auction, music, a dance floor and dessert available to attendees.
“The turnout is great especially considering what we just went through with covid,” said Elyse Murray, president of Cecil’s NAACP branch. “It is amazing that people come out because it is important that people understand the importance of the branch and what the branch does.”
Murray has been the president of the Cecil County NAACP branch for 12 years and counting. Murray notes that one of her goals for the chapter is to educate the county more, as well as to get the next generation involved in the NAACP’s mission.
“I am praying that our branch grows and we get more youth involved,” said Murray. “I want people to understand exactly who we are and what we are about because we stand for civil rights for all.”
Membership numbers for the Cecil County branch of the NAACP have been declining, according to Murray, but the membership numbers today compared to those in the 1970s when Betty Johnson joined have increased drastically.
“The very first NAACP banquet I went to was at a small establishment in North East in a building less than half the size of this room,” said Johnson. “As years have gone by, we have outgrown that establishment and our numbers have increased.”
Johnson has been a member of the Cecil County branch of the NAACP since 1978 – after moving to Cecil County from Baltimore in 1977. Being possibly the longest standing member in the Cecil chapter of the NAACP, Johnson says she has high hopes for the county.
“Ideally, I want Cecil County to be respectful, kind and understanding of everybody’s background and what they come from so we can work together and collaborate on an equal basis,” said Johnson.
To learn more about the NAACP visit their website and Facebook page.
