Mason Saunders, Jennifer Saunders and Jen Sprout attack the collection of garbage along Singerly Road near Dogwood Road Saturday morning. The trio was volunteering with Citizens Against Trash.
Joe Beaudet, a volunteer with Citizens Against Trash, said liquor bottles, soda and beer cans were among the garbage collected along Route 40 in Elkton Saturday.
This group of volunteers picked up trash along Route 40 in Elkton while other Citizens Against Trash volunteers worked along Bridge and North Streets Saturday morning.
ELKTON — It was cold, it was grey and it was windy, but volunteers with Citizens Against Trash Club worked through it and picked up buckets and bags full of trash along roads and streets in Elkton Saturday morning.
Joe Beaudet walked along Route 40 near Whitehall Road hunched over a quickly filling black trash bag.
“Lots of alcohol bottles,” he said of what he was collecting. Nearby, Rob Tice and Greg Chapman worked quickly, tossing fast food and candy wrappers, pieces of cars and other debris into white plastic buckets.
“We fill these buckets up fast,” Tice said, using gloved hands and grabbers as he moved along the median.
Over on North Bridge Street, the father and daughter team of John and Emma Berkey cleaned the sidewalks from High to Main Street before the cold wind became too much to bear.
“She’s done. I’m done. It’s cold,” John Berkey said. They were volunteering on behalf of Kids of the Future 4-H, of which Emma is a member.
Mark Saunders, director of the Cecil County Board of Realtors, said CCBOR’s CARE Committee started the CAT Club in 2016 and all are welcome to join in the clean up effort.
“For high school students who need community service hours (toward graduation) this does qualify,” Saunders said. High school teams, clubs and community organizations have also joined in the effort.
American Home and Hardware in Elkton and Ace Hardware in Rising Sun donated buckets and grabbers. CAT members gather the second Saturday of each month for about two hours. They gather in the Big Elk Mall parking lot, then fan out to identified hot spots.
“We have met in locations around the county but we spend 85% of our time in Elkton as that area seems to have the biggest need,” he said. “We’re chipping away I think.”
