RISING SUN — Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is helping two Cecil County towns obtain assistance with grant writing through its Circuit Rider program.
Through the program, Perryville and Rising Sun will share a Circuit Rider, with each town getting 15 hours per week in services. The program is open to towns with populations below 5,000. Maryland is providing $600,000 for the program statewide.
Circuit riders are part of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Town Manager Circuit Rider Program, which provides funding for small municipalities to hire professional staff to assist in various capacities and functions to assist in running the town.
As part of the application process officials of both towns had to pass legislation approving the program and spelling out how its services would be compensated and utilized.
Perryville introduced and approved its resolution June 7.
“Many municipalities can’t afford to have a grant writer on staff,” said George Patchell, Perryville Town Administrator.
“This will allow us to capitalize on all the grants out there,” said Perryville Mayor Matt Roath.
Roath added that the arrangement won’t change how the two towns operate.
“The relationship with Rising Sun is strictly on paper and strictly a sharing of the circuit rider,” he said.
Rising Sun also introduced and approved its resolution at the June 9 town meeting.
“This will build the administrative capacity of the town,” reads the resolution. If approved by the state, the grant program provides funding for a salary and fringe benefits.
Circuit riding is not new to Cecil County. Decades ago several Cecil County towns used the program to hire its town administrator. Former Rising Sun Mayor Robert Fisher was in that role for Rising Sun and Charlestown in the 1980s.
Sara Luell, spokeswoman for DHCD, said the grant awards would be announced in mid- to late July.
