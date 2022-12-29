PERRYVILLE — An investigation is continuing after a fire caused approximately $50,000 in damage at a home near Perryville on Christmas Day, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 4:57 a.m. on Sunday after discovering the blaze at the dwelling in the 100 block of Jackson Station Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Perryville served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in structural damage to the one-story house while destroying approximately $5,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured and that, despite the damage to the building, the residents are still able to inhabit the home.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on an “exterior wall space,” fire officials said. But, as of Tuesday, the investigation continued to find the cause of the blaze, fire officials added. The home was not equipped with smoke detectors, fire officials noted.
