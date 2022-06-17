NEWARK, Del. — On Wednesday, ChristianaCare announced the purchase of Jennersville Hospital, a Chester County, Pa. hospital that closed last year, from Tower Health, the hospital’s previous owner.
Two office buildings plus 24 acres of property are included in the acquisition, which ChristianaCare expects will close in 30 to 60 days.
Additionally, Jennersville Hospital will be renamed ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.
According to Bill Schmidt, a spokesman for ChristianaCare, the price of the purchase won’t be final until the deal is closed. Schmidt added that the deal does not include Brandywine Hospital, which closed in February.
“ChristianaCare continually explores opportunities to improve access to care and better meet the health needs of our neighbors throughout the region. What we might do in the future will be driven by community needs and the health care services we are able to provide,” Schmidt said.
The medical system also acquired Crozer Chester Hospital in February.
“We are exploring what is possible,” said Jennifer Schwartz, Esq., Chief Strategy Officer, said of the Jennersville plans. “We know that the loss of the emergency services because of the closing of Jennersville Hospital is a significant concern of the community, and that’s definitely something that we’re discussing. Our priority right now is to talk with community leaders and listen to the community, so that we can develop a plan that meets their needs.”
According to Schmidt, while the purchase does not require the approval of the Chester County and Pennsylvania Medical Societies, ChristianaCare is working with both, considering them “important stakeholders as part of our planning process.”
“We see this as a wonderful opportunity to re-imagine the care that we can provide at this campus. We are exploring what is possible. We are engaged with community leaders and listening to the community so that we can develop a plan that meets their needs.”
Tower Health acquired Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals in 2017. Earlier this year, there was a move by Canyon Atlantic to take over both hospitals in time to avoid the closure of Brandywine and to re-open Jennersville. That effort failed.
Schmidt said one of the first things that needs to be done once the purchase is complete is to survey the property at 1015 West Baltimore Pike.
“The purchase includes a variety of clinical equipment and furniture. We will have to evaluate what is needed depending on the services we provide,” he said.
The closing of the hospitals created longer wait and out-of-service times for first responders in the area. Patients had to be taken farther out to receive care and that meant ambulances waiting with those patients until admittance.
On their Facebook pages, volunteer fire and ambulance companies in Chester County welcomed news of new owners for Jennersville Hospital.
“A wonderful day for our EMS crews and everyone in Southern Chester County!” was posted on the Union Fire Company No. 1 page.
Chester County EMS Council announced the news, saying it welcomes ChristianaCare to southern Chester County and is eager to see what services will be provided.
Several physicians that had been part of Jennersville have since integrated their practices into ChristianaCare.
