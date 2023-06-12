Virginia-based children's book author and illustrator John Gallagaher autographs one of the books in his Max Meow series Saturday during the Cecil County Public Library Children's Book Festival in North East.
Attendees mill around the courtyard at the North East branch of the Cecil County Public Library on Saturday during the annual children's book festival. Library officials estimated that more than 1,200 people attended the event.
Bryan Goncalves, 6, and his sister, Layla, 8, show off their painted faces Saturday during the children's book festival in the courtyard of North East branch of the Cecil County Public Library. The youngsters attended the event with their mother, Lavany Goncalves of Elkton.
Children's book author Tahiya Cooper stands in front of her display tent Saturday during the annual children's book festival in the courtyard of the North East branch of the Cecil County Public Library. Cooper, who has self-published two children's books since December 2022, is a guidance counselor at Holly Hall Elementary School in Elkton.
Virginia-based children's book author and illustrator John Gallagher speaks with young attendees Saturday during the Cecil County Public Library Children's Book Festival in North East.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A balloon animal artist hands his latest creation to a girl Saturday during the children's book festival in the courtyard of the North East branch of the Cecil County Public Library.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
NORTH EAST — The courtyard of the Cecil County Public Library in North East was a bustling place with a festive feel on Saturday during the annual Children's Book Festival, which, according to library officials, attracted a much bigger crowd than it did last year.
"We had 1,200 people last year, and today it is much busier than that," said Katelyn McLimans, the library's youth services outreach manager.
The event featured 16 authors and illustrators of children's books. Youngsters and their parents were able to chat with those creators and buy their books. Seated under white tents dotting the grounds, the authors and illustrators autographed the books that they sold - typically personalizing the inscriptions.
Virginia-based children's book author and illustrator John Gallagher was among the featured literary guests. He displayed the first four books of his Max Meow series on his table beneath his tent at the end of a long row. The fifth book in that series is scheduled to come out in November. Max Meow is the hero in that series - Random House published all five books - and Max discovered that he had super powers after eating a meatball from outer space.
At the other end of the tent row, local author Tahiya Cooper displayed her two self-published children's books - "The Sunshine Rock," with its message of empathy, and "Kindness Week, which promotes kindness to one another. She, too, spoke with attendees who visited her booth. Cooper, who published her two books since December 2022, is a school counselor at Holly Hall Elementary School in Elkton.
Cooper believes that a couple of benefits come from children meeting book authors and illustrators, as they were able to do during Saturday's book festival.
"It encourages them to read and I believe that it encourages them that they can do something amazing, too," Cooper said.
Other attractions in the library courtyard on Saturday included face-painting, ice cream cones and performances by an acoustic guitar player who sang funny children's songs.
