CECIL COUNTY — The Supreme Court of Maryland ruled Wednesday that concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) permits – most commonly associated with chicken farms – are legal and effective.
The decision in favor of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s (MDE) 2019 general discharge CAFO permit comes after the Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) launched a petition in the Montgomery Circuit Court in July 2020. The petition argued that the MDE’s permit does not do enough to regulate ammonia emission from chicken farms.
A Montgomery County judge sided with ACT’s petition in 2021 and ordered MDE to re-write the permit with stricter standards which prompted MDE to appeal the case to the Supreme Court of Maryland.
The Maryland Department of the Environment v. Assateague Coastal Trust is not ACT’s first attempt at a suit against MDE’s CAFO permit, but it is their most successful one.
ACT’s first attempt occurred in 2009 where the case was rejected at all levels of the court and again in 2014 where it was also turned down by the court.
In the Supreme Court of Maryland’s opinion, Justice Brynja Booth wrote that “Maryland regulators designed the same general discharge framework established by federal regulations,” and that ACT failed to show that MDE’s decision making around the permit was arbitrary and capricious.
The 96 page opinion ends by stating that “there is substantial evidence” that MDE not only acknowledges its authority to regulate ammonia emissions but that it “has exercised this authority by requiring best management practices to address ammonia emissions where they are determined to be a resource concern.”
The judgment of the Montgomery Circuit Court was reversed and the 2019 general discharge COFA permit stands.
“We’re glad the Maryland Supreme Court recognized this challenge to the 2019 permit lacked merit and mischaracterized the law,” said the Executive Director of the Delmarva Chicken Association, Holly Porter. “This is the third consecutive time these activists have tried and failed to persuade courts to overrule science-based, legally sound water quality regulations.”
