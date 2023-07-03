North East Mayor Mike Kline took part in the ceremony Saturday morning to launch the six hour canoes built by seven students at the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp held in North East Community Park.
Rev. Bob McKnight prays a blessing over the fleet of seven canoes made by teenagers at the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp. The canoes were launched Saturday morning from North East Community Park.
Stephanie Hendersen waves to folks on the shore as she heads out with her son Jacob in the canoe he built as part of the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp held last week at North East Community Park
There was a lot to learn in the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp last week at North East Community Park from hand tools to the proper way to hold and use a double-bladed oar.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Day 3 of the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders school shows progress as six “Six Hour” canoes take shape.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Susan Christie, one of the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders volunteers, marks where a cut needs to be made by one of the teens in the boat building school held last week in North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Pyper Davidson, 13, from North East, concentrates as she makes a cut on her canoe with a Japanese hand saw.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Dave Hall works with Peter Graziano and Jacob Hendersen securing the gunwhale to a canoe at the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders school last week in North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Students of the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp prepare to make the turn and head back to the launch at North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Luke Feeley applies epoxy to a wooden piece to glue it into place on his canoe at the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders school. After the epoxy is applied the piece is then nailed into place.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Teenagers taking part in the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders school last week in North East Community Park agreed that tapping all the nails into place was tricky in tight places.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Students at the Chesapeake Woode Boat Builders school in North East Community Park worked in pairs too assemble their boats.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jack Manning, curator for Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders, shows Patrick DuHamell, 14, from Elkton, how to hold the saw at an angle to get a proper cut
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Students at the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders school were taught how to use hand tools to build their own six hour canoes.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The seven students in this year's Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp prepare to launch the canoes each built by hand.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
North East Mayor Mike Kline took part in the ceremony Saturday morning to launch the six hour canoes built by seven students at the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp held in North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rev. Bob McKnight prays a blessing over the fleet of seven canoes made by teenagers at the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp. The canoes were launched Saturday morning from North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Canoes made by teens enrolled in the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp take their completed vessels to the launch site at North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The seven teens get seated in the canoes each made, preparing to launch from North East Community Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Learning how to use the double bladed oar was a new challenge for teens setting off in Northeast River Saturday morning in canoes each had built.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
One last look at the shoreline as teens from Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp turn for deeper waters
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
There was a lot to learn in the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp last week at North East Community Park from hand tools to the proper way to hold and use a double bladed oar
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
There was a lot to learn in the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp last week at North East Community Park from hand tools to the proper way to hold and use a double bladed oar
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Collision avoided as two teens from Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp navigate safely in Northeast River Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
There was a lot to learn in the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp last week at North East Community Park from hand tools to the proper way to hold and use a double bladed oar
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Stephanie Hendersen waves to folks on the shore as she heads out with her son Jacob in the canoe he built as part of the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders camp held last week at North East Community Park
NORTH EAST — For the volunteers who make up the Chesapeake Wooden Boat Builders, it was a great end to a busy week of guiding six teenagers through the process of building their own Six Hour canoes.
“It was a good group of kids and they got finished on time,” said Bud Gillis, director of the builders, headquartered in North East Community Park. “They got their boats in the water and didn’t have any leaks and they were all upright when they came back.”
After a week of learning how to construct the boats using hand tools, each student chose their color, made the oar and launched their boats Saturday morning in the park.
“It was fun but a little bit tiring,” said Luke Feeley, 12, from Cinnaminson, NJ, after getting back to shore. “But it cuts the water like a knife.”
Earlier in the week, Feeley was busy nailing the gunwhale to his craft. That’s the top edge of the 16-foot long canoe. On larger vessels, the gunwhale — or gunnel — would be where the guns are mounted, Gillis explained.
Feeley said getting the nails in had its challenges.
“There’s no room to swing the hammer,” he said as he worked at the narrow bow.
Pyper Davidson, 13, from North East, struggled with the Japanese hand saw, a hand tool with teeth on both sides of its blade.
“I keep getting it stuck,” she said as she worked to get extra wood off the bow.
Susan Christie, one of the volunteers, noted all the students were learning a lot and were much more proficient with the hand tools on day 3. The only power tool allowed was a screwdriver bit on a battery-powered drill.
Now that she’s familiar with hand tools, Davidson figures she may do more.
“I’ll probably do projects around the house,” she said.
Sebastiano Deloatore, 14, from Elkton, was challenged by the use of epoxy that set the gunwhale in place ahead of driving the nails. His hands were quite sticky. However, he looked forward to Saturday’s launch.
“I like fishing a lot. I’ll take this out when we go to the beach,” he said.
North East Mayor Mike Kline congratulated the campers Saturday morning and Pastor — and former mayor — Bob McKnight blessed the fleet just before the canoes were taken to the launch and lined up. Gillis then gave the signal to set out and all six brightly painted canoes left the shore and headed out as family cheered.
“This program is such a great opportunity,” said Stephanie Henderson, whose son Jacob was paddling a blue canoe. Henderson, from Nottingham, Pa. said she heard about the camp and suggested it to Jacob, who is a fan of Legos.
“Do you want to do this? It’s like building Legos,” she recalled. “Now he has his own boat and wooden boats last a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.