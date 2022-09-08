The Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association plans to host a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m., memorializing the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City. Frank Vari, a CCEA member and town council member, said the event will be held once again at the Chesapeake City VFW Post at 304 Basil Avenue, pictured here.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JACOB OWENS
Chesapeake City Councilman Frank Vari recites "God Was There," a poem his father wrote following 9/11, at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in 2018.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JACOB OWENS
The program for the 9/11 Remembrance ceremony in Chesapeake City Sep. 11.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association plans to host a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m., memorializing the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City. Frank Vari, a CCEA member and town council member, said the event will be held once again at the Chesapeake City VFW Post at 304 Basil Avenue.
Having the ceremony at VFW 7687 allows for both outdoor and indoor spaces to account for the weather.
“It gives us the best of two worlds,” Vari said.
At the beginning of the ceremony, the colors will be carried by Cub Pack 336, Pack Leader Wallace Badur and Boy Scout Troop 336. Vari said that he wanted to get the Scouts involved to help the young men remember the events of 9/11 and to keep the bearers of the colors local, as the town has used Baltimore-based U.S. Army personnel to bear the colors at past ceremonies.
The ceremony will also include Bruce Lazaroff on bagpipes. A number of town and county officials, including County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Chesapeake City Mayor Richard Taylor, will speak to honor the victims of 9/11.
Vari will also read "God Was There," a poem written by his father in remembrance of 9/11, during the ceremony.
Vari encouraged all who attend to bring their American flags and show their patriotism. Attendees should also bring a chair or blanket for outdoor seating.
