CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association plans to host a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m., memorializing the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City. Frank Vari, a CCEA member and town council member, said the event will be held once again at the Chesapeake City VFW Post at 304 Basil Avenue.

