CHESAPEAKE CITY — A bright and sunny Saturday morning shone down on the 123 runners and walkers lined up to participate in the 13th Chesapeake City 5k race.
Race registration was at 6:00 a.m. while the race began at 8:00 a.m.
This is the first summer race since 2019, due to COVID-19 preventing races from being held in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re glad to be back,” said Frank Veri, Chesapeake City Councilman.
The proceeds from the race goes towards the recycling program for Chesapeake City.
“Chesapeake City has been the top recycling town for the past 11 years,” said Veri.
Veri mentioned the importance of the race being a community event. The lower-than-average prices of entrance are an attempt to get not just individuals involved in the event, but families as well.
After the gun sounded, sneakered feet stomped the ground as runners and walkers took off from the starting line with cheers ringing in the background.
The race was run in a circuit beginning in the parking lot of Schaefer’s Canal House running a mile and a half up the road before turning around, leading participants to finish the race exactly where they’d started it.
Only a few short minutes after the race got underway, a runner came sprinting around the turn towards the finish line.
Thomas Bean, the overall top finisher, finished the race with a blazing fast time of 15:32.2.
Bean’s time was so fast that the organizers weren’t ready with the finish line banner and asked him to cross the finish line again.
While certain runners who participated in this race have been running for a long time, other runners like Brittany McLennan and Raymond Gralewski began running more recently.
“So funny enough, we just started probably like a month ago,” McLennan said. “We started with the Color Run in Singleton, Maryland. And after that, it launched us into this new exciting journey that we’re on, just trying to get as many 5k’s in locally as we can.”
Sen. Ben Cardin, who has represented Maryland in the U.S. Senate since 2007, was a guest of honor at the race, presenting awards and speaking on the significance of the race to Chesapeake City.
“The race brings the community together, but also acts as a way to bring people in to see this area and appreciate it more,” Cardin said.
