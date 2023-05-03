CHESAPEAKE CITY — Chesapeake City honored the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 21. The new facility is projected to reduce nitrogen pollution in the Chesapeake Bay by 79 percent and phosphorus pollution by 90 percent.
“The benefits are to the environment,” said the Chief of the Cecil County Wastewater Division Mark Durrett. “This plant is going to remove most of the nutrients with the water coming out crystal clear which will go a long way in helping both the bay and the Delaware River Basin since the canal flows both ways.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony drew United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development state directors from Pennsylvania, Virginia and New York as well as Maryland Department of Environmental officials and even Delaware U.S. Senator Tom Carper.
“There is no Planet B, we have to take care of this planet, and it’s a shared responsibility and the work and investments here are a witness to that shared responsibility,” said Carper.
The Chesapeake City Wastewater Treatment Facility, which was in the works for over 25 years prior to its grand opening, utilized a $6.55 million grant from the USDA Rural Development as well as a $6.9 million grant from MDE.
“Our waterways are drivers of local economies, local health and wellbeing- it is the Chesapeake Bay and so much more,” said MDE Deputy Secretary Dr. Suzanne Dorsey. “Clean water and resilient waterways strengthen both natural and human communities.”
The opening of the plant replaces two wastewater treatment plants in Chesapeake City that were beginning to cause pollution concerns due to their age.
“For years, we gave Cecil County two decrepit wastewater facilities to run, now they have one state-of-the-art facility,” said the Mayor of Chesapeake City Rich Taylor. “We have inadvertently impacted environmental justice by getting a plant off of a residential street and into the countryside where it belongs.”
Prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Under Secretary of USDA Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small joined Carper in announcing over $18 million in Chesapeake Bay and Delaware River Basin preservation investments for Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
$7.9 of the over $18 million will go to five Maryland-based improvement projects:
- The town of La Plata will receive a $2.7 million loan to provide additional funds to improve the town’s sewer system through the construction of a central regional pumping station and installing a 24-inch sewer line to a treatment plant.
- The town of Grantsville will receive a $141,000 loan and a $419,000 grant to improve the sewer system and address infiltration issues and inflow spikes caused by heavy rain.
- The town of Emmitsburg will receive a $1 million grant to replace a sanitary sewage pumping station on Creamery Road. The new pump will limit overflows and eliminate risks of violating state mandates.
- Worcester County will receive a $1.5 million loan and a $1 million grant to extend the Ocean Pines water service area to 58 households in the St. Martins by the Bay subdivision.
- Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home will receive a $1.1 million loan to help build a stormwater management system for the Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village Campus
“As long as we can continue to pull together and work together on behalf of our kids and grandchildren to make sure that they have a planet to grow up on and jobs to provide for themselves through, we will get through the challenges,” said Carper.
