CHESAPEAKE CITY — Chesapeake City honored the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 21. The new facility is projected to reduce nitrogen pollution in the Chesapeake Bay by 79 percent and phosphorus pollution by 90 percent.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.