CHESAPEAKE CITY — Even 21 years later, the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is an emotional day for many people.
“The variety of emotions that I experienced on that day they’ll stay with me forever,” Ashley Christy, a social studies teacher at Bohemia Manor High School, said. “As a social studies teacher, I always take time to discuss this event with my students. By recapping this event and discussing that with my students, we ensure the men and women who lost their lives that day continue to be honored.”
Christy's father-in-law worked in Washington, D.C. on the day of the attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans and altered the New York City skyline forever. The inability to get in touch with him scared Christy and her husband.
The 9/11 remembrance ceremony was hosted by the Chesapeake City VFW Post in partnership with the Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association at 304 Basil Avenue. The ceremony brought around 120 people to the VFW post on Sunday evening.
Some of the key speakers included County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Chesapeake City Mayor Richard Taylor. At the beginning of the ceremony, the colors were presented by local Boy Scout troops: Cub Pack 336 and Boy Scout Troop 336 led by Pack Leader Wallace Badur.
“It’s unfortunate that you have to have a tragic event like this, but the one good thing that really came out of this is that it brings us closer together,” Badur said.
During the ceremony, Frank Vari, a CCEA member and town council member, read “God Was There,” a poem written by his father in remembrance of 9/11. Vari has been one of the events organizers for many years, and remarked on the way that good can come out of even the anniversary of such a tragedy.
“It’s uplifting when you can see all the chairs full,” Vari said. “When you're in a small town, city, we all help each other. We’re a community, we work together to get things done.”
While Bruce Lazroff has been playing his bagpipes solo at the 9/11 ceremony for three years, this year he was joined by a newly-formed group of pipers called An Corr.
Lazroff feels it is very important to keep the memory of the attacks from falling out of the national conscience.
“I think it's critically important that this event does not fall into senility,” Lazroff said. “People have to remember that event, because we were attacked and our security and our whole way of life was basically attacked, so this is critical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.