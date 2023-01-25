ELKTON — Ambulance crews transported four people to area hospitals on Wednesday after they were overcome by chemical vapors at the indoor swimming pool inside the Cecil County YMCA in Elkton, according to Wayne Tome, director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.


