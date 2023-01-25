On Wednesday, ambulance crews transported four people to area hospitals after they were exposed to chemical vapors in the indoor swimming pool at the Elkton YMCA, pictured in this file photo. According to Wayne Tome, director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, the chemicals have dissipated, despite forcing the temporary closing of the pool.
ELKTON — Ambulance crews transported four people to area hospitals on Wednesday after they were overcome by chemical vapors at the indoor swimming pool inside the Cecil County YMCA in Elkton, according to Wayne Tome, director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.
"It's alway serious when someone is having breathing problems. They were treated with oxygen and then taken to the hospital," Tome said, adding that three patients were taken to ChristianaCare's Union Hospital in Elkton and the other was driven to Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Paramedics checked five other people who were in the pool area at the time, as a precaution, and those people declined to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, Tome reported, noting that it is his understanding that all the people who were overcome by the vapors are YMCA patrons, not employees.
The 911 call from the YMCA was received at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, after people starting experiencing adverse effects from the fumes, and multiple ambulance crews responded to the scene, as did the Cecil County HAZMAT Team.
"There was a release of chemical vapors into the air in the pool area. Right now, I'm not sure how those vapors were released. The chemicals are used for the sanitation of the pool water," Tome said.
The incident forced the temporary closing of the swimming pool area, according to Tome, who further reported that the other sections of the YMCA, including the weight room and such, remained open.
"The HAZMAT Team metered the area and determined that there was no more hazard," Tome said, adding that, after concluding that the vapors had dissipated, the team put YMCA management back in charge of the swimming pool area and then left the scene.
Tome listed Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton; Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company; Aetna Hook, Hose and Ladder Fire Company of Newark, Del.; and Cecil County Department of Emergency Services as the companies and agencies that responded to the scene.
