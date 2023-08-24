CHARLESTOWN — With small lots and a nearby river in the historic district, Town of Charlestown officials are trying to find the right balance between development and stormwater management.
Charlestown is in the process of drafting a watershed master plan, which will specifically identify where stormwater run off could be a problem and create a strategy for system improvements; both structural and natural.
“We’re expecting to get more rain than we’re getting now,” said Bryan Lighter, town administrator. He said that’s an even bigger issue when considering Charlestown is at the bottom of a hill and along the shore of Northeast River. “Our watershed master plan is showing us floodplains where there haven’t been floodplains before.”
Kenneth Confalone, chairman of Planning & Zoning, asked the Board of Town Commissioners to consider making changes to the stormwater management regulations specific to the size of any type of development — from new construction down to a driveway.
“What we would prefer as a solution to the 5,000 square foot rule... take 5,000 square foot down to about 500,” Confalone said, admitting that “may be a bit draconian.”
Using the Maryland SWM regulations when first adopted more than a decade ago, Charlestown allows for development of up to 5,000 square feet before an engineer has to get involved, according to Lightner.
“That can be expensive, tens of thousands of dollars,” Lightner said.
As a trade off, he said there is discussion of creating regulations requiring some sort of system tied to any development that would capture run off and divert it.
“The whole idea is runoff retention,” Lightner said, adding that can be as simple as adding rain gutters, a rain barrel or a rain garden. “In a town like this, 5,000 square feet is too much. We need to come up with our own regulations that are appropriate for us.”
Confalone said the average lot is 10,000 square feet. Someone coming before P&Z with a request for a 400 square foot garage or a 150 square foot shed gets approval when following the existing regulations. That’s even though the board knows that run off from the new structure will likely create flooding issues for the neighbors.
“As a commission there’s nothing we can do,” he said.
Commission President Renee Capano added that 5,000 square foot rule also means lesser projects are not required to install silt fence during construction.
“I don’t want to hurt our residents but we also need to figure this out,” Capano said.
“The problem is you’re using the state regulations,” said Ursula Boudart, a P&Z commission member. P&Z had help from the Maryland Department of Planning for its comprehensive plan and hopes to get similar state help for the stormwater management plan.
“There are so many little things that are becoming big things,” Boudart said. “At some point we must have the wherewithal or some power to change it.”
Capano suggested other changes to protect the town and its property owners and residents.
“We also need language that you can’t divert water onto your neighbor’s property and you can’t put (construction) on top of a stormwater management area,” she said.
Canfalone said there needs to be a record of the town’s pervious and impervious areas. Commissioner Richard Mahan suggested that the town’s building permit fee structure be revised as a way to support having an engineer on duty in town hall, perhaps in conjunction with code enforcement.
“We need to change our building permit fee structure so we can afford this,” Mahan said. “There are things that need to be done.”
Lightner said the town also needs to look at the long term and assure that these best management practices, once put in place, are incorporated with the deed of the property so it remains in perpetuity.
“You would need a plot plan,” Lightner said. “Even if it’s a new driveway with a trench for run off.”
